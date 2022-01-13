Senior guard Ollie Meyers led three players in double figures with 16 points as Watertown’s boys basketball team defeated Waukesha North 64-56 on Thursday at WHS.
Senior forwards Nathan Gapinski and Anthony Bohmann added 15 and 14 points, respectively, for the Goslings, who avenged a regional loss to the Northstars a year ago and extended their winning streak to four games.
“They are finding each other,” Watertown boys basketball coach Jim O’Leary said. “The teamwork and the ball movement has been so good. We could be more patient, but they are looking for each other and that is a good thing. That balance is so key for us.”
Meyers scored eight points in each half while Gapinski had nine in the first to help the Goslings take a 29-22 lead into halftime.
Bohmann scored all 14 of his points in the second half to help Watertown protect the lead over the final 18 minutes.
Waukesha North, which hit nine 3s on the night, drew as close as 53-50 with less than four minutes remaining, but the Goslings capped off a solid 18-of-21 night at the foul line with clutch shooting down the stretch to ice the game.
Bohmann went 6-for-6 at the line in the second half. Gapinski made 4-of-5 after halftime and Meyers made 3-of-4 down the stretch.
“We really had to be composed and hang in there,” O’Leary said. “They didn’t hit any more 3s (after cutting the lead to three). We did a good job protecting the lead and hit the free throws.”
Sophomore forward Tyler Suttner scored a game-high 21 points for Waukesha North (1-12).
Watertown travels to face Oconomowoc (6-5) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Goslings will then take on Oregon in the Badger Challenge at DeForest on Saturday, Jan. 22.
JV, JV2 teams win: Watertown’s junior varsity defeated Waukesha North 82-76. Hudson Fredrick led the Goslings with 22 points. Brady Schauer added 13 points, Cohen West added 12 and Gavin Stivarius added 10. Watertown’s JV2 team won 54-46. Calvin Hurtgen led Watertown with 18 points. Jacob Hurtgen added 10.
WATERTOWN 64, WAUKESHA NORTH 56
Waukesha North 22 34 — 56
Watertown 29 35 — 64
Waukesha North (fg ft-fta tp) — Suttner 8 0-0 21, Kennedy 1 0-0 3, Williams 3 1-2 8, AJ Curtis 3 0-0 7, Still 3 0-0 6, Blagdon 3 2-3 9, Falder-Hernandez 1 0-2 2 Totals 22 3-7 56
Watertown (fg ft-fta tp) — Meyers 5 3-4 16, Shelton 2 2-2 6, Bohmann 3 6-6 14, Winkelman 2 0-0 5, Gapinski 4 6-7 15, Kamrath 1 0-0 3, Johnson 1 1-2 3, Clifford 1 0-0 2 Totals 19 18-21 64
Three-point goals — WN (Suttner 5, Kennedy, Williams, Curtis, Blagdon), W (Meyers 3, Bohmann 2, Winkelman, Gapinski, Kamrath)
Total fouls — WN 17, W 7
