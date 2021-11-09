Three members of Watertown’s volleyball team were recognized in Badger East all-conference voting held recently.
Senior middle Maryann Gudenkauf made the first team. Watertown’s senior captain led the Goslings in both kills and blocks, averaging 3.2 blocks per match for a total of 138 on the season, making her second in the state in Division 1 for her blocking ability. Maryann has also totaled 352 kills on the season, averaging three kills per set with a hitting percentage of .272.
“Maryann has played a significant role in our program over the last three years both offensively and defensively,” Watertown volleyball coach Erin Steuerwald said. “She works hard in her many school commitments and will be greatly missed on the volleyball court next year.”
Junior middle Abby Walsh received honorable mention. She had the team’s best hitting percentage with a .296 and the third most kills on the team with 195 on the season. She also finished second in blocks, averaging 2.2 blocks per match with a total of 96 on the season.
“Abby has remained a force to be reckoned with in our front row and continues to show great leadership on the floor, carrying our team through many big moments this season,” Steuerwald said.
Junior setter Payton Roets received all-conference honorable mention. The junior captain led the team in assists (878), finished second on the team in digs (218) and third on the team in blocks (69) in addition to her setting duties.
“Payton plays a vital role in our 5-1 offense, touching the ball in nearly every play and averaging 7.4 assists per set,” Steuerwald said. “Not only does Payton do a great job distributing the ball, but has provided some solid defense for our squad. She is a passionate player, with a great desire to excel, and we are happy to have her back next year”
Waunakee won the Badger East with an 11-1 record, followed by Watertown at 8-3, Deforest at 5-3, Fort Atkinson at 5-4, Beaver Dam and Milton each at 4-5 and Monona Grove and Stoughton each at 1-9.
BADGER EAST VOLLEYBALL
FIRST TEAM
Andi Spies, so., RS/S, Fort Atkinson; Jordan Karlen, sr., S, Milton; Summer Grigg, so., OH, Waunakee; Maryann Gudenkauf, sr., MB, Watertown; Ally Saleh, jr., OH, Waunakee; Kaitlyn Jordan, sr., MH, DeForest; Annie Tangeman, sr., MH, Stoughton.
Player of the Year: Andi Spies, so., Fort Atkinson.
SECOND TEAM
Kylie Wittnebel, jr., MH, Beaver Dam; Brooklyn Tortorice, so., MH, Monona Grove; Reece Yocum, sr., OH, DeForest; Callie Krause, sr., S, Fort Atkinson; Abby Walsh, jr., MB, Watertown; Halle Runez, sr., L, DeForest; Grace Grogan, sr., M, Waunakee.
HONORABLE MENTION
Lelia Ashley, sr., S, Beaver Dam; Ginny Bryant, jr., MH, Beaver Dam; Hope Heagney, sr., MB, Fort Atkinson; Alyssa Heagney, jr., DS/OH, Fort Atkinson; Gwen Baker, so., MB, Milton; Grace Schnell, sr., MB, Milton; Noelle Washkoviak, sr., LS/L, Milton; Jada Braun, sr., S, Monona Grove; Amelia Albers, jr., L, Stoughton; Payton Roets, jr., S, Watertown; Allie Mack, sr., S, Waunakee; Evelyn Seignarack, sr., L/DS, Waunakee.
