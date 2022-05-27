COLUMBUS — Rylie Collien scored two goals and Brielle Blome added one in Hustisford/Dodgeland’s weather-shortened 3-0 win over Columbus on Thursday.
Hustisford/Dodgeland (10-5-2) scored first on Blome’s goal off an assist from Latticia Snyder.
Snyder sent a ball down the left side to Brielle Blome, who turned on the jets and beat the defender to the ball and just as the defender caught up. She cut it back hard to her right and hit a right footed shot over the keeper to the netting on the right post.
After a half hour lightning delay, Collien scored twice to give her team a 3-0 halftime lead.
Riley Becker beat a defender to a ball in the midfield and poked it ahead to Collien, who touched it past the defense then accelerated, set herself, and fired a low hard rocket to the right side of the goal. The final goal of the first half came when freshmen defender Claryssa Klentz took a throw in on the
right side and Ally Feilbach was there to flick it to the middle where Collien controlled it and turned on a dime to her right and shot a laser to the far post that had some heat on it.
"The last regular season game was shorter than we had hoped but at least we were able to get an official game in tonight,” Hustisford/Dodgeland girls soccer coach Otto Hopfinger said. “With the amount of lightning that hit the area, we were lucky to play for 40 minutes. We came out strong but Columbus was aggressive, so we had turn it up a notch to get by their defense.
"The defense played extremely well holding the Cardinals without a shot. Rylie had two more impressive goals today and Brielle had a beauty as well. Riley Becker increased her team leading assist total and Latticia added a great assist as did Claryssa and Ally.
"We ended the regular season playing at a very high level on all areas of the field. Too bad we did not have more minutes to play today, but I am very proud of the entire team and how they have worked so hard and very happy how they have grown into a big
family. Looking forward to starting our second season next week after we celebrate graduation on Friday.”
Hustisford/Dodgeland hosts Mayville in a regional semifinal on Thursday at 7 p.m.
