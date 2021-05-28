LAKE MILLS — The Division 3 second-ranked Lake Mills softball team had its 11-game win streak halted, falling 3-2 in a nonconference home game against Division 2 sixth-ranked Waupun on Friday.
Waupun (14-3) scored first on Haley Huenink's solo home run in the third inning. The L-Cats (16-3) answered in the bottom half and tied it on Syd Schwartz's RBI groundout.
Lexi Lehman and Kenna Cunningham had-scoring singles in the Waupun sixth that made it 3-1. Tessa Kottwitz, who was 2-for-4, singled with one down in the seventh. She later scored on an error by the catcher. Taylor Roughen singled with two down, taking second on a passed ball, before Delaney Steisel's fifth strikeout of the game made it a final.
Roughen took the loss, tossing a complete game. She allowed three runs (one earned) on 11 hits, striking out nine and walking three, on 117 pitches.
Steisel, who allowed two runs (one earned) in a seven-hit effort, earned the decision.
Ellie Evenson was 3-for-4, scoring once, for Lake Mills out of the two-spot in the order.
Roughen allowed three consecutive singles to open the first inning before punching out the next three hitters.
Lake Mills, which was outhit 11-7, left eight runners on base and had another thrown out trying to steal third to end the fourth inning. The team stranded runners at second and third with two down in the first and fifth innings.
The L-Cats play at Poynette on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a battle for first place in the Capitol North.
WAUPUN 3, LAKE MILLS 2
Waupun 001 002 0 — 3 11 2
Lake Mills 001 000 1 — 2 7 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Steisel (W; 7-7-2-1-5-4); LM: Roughen (L; 7-11-3-1-9-3).
Leading hitters — W: Lehman 2x4, Cunningham 2x4, Huenink (HR); LM: Evenson 3x4, Kottwitz 2x4 (2B).
