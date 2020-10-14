Luther Prep’s football team will play host to Racine Lutheran in a nonconference matchup on Senior Night Friday.
The Crusaders (3-0) are the fifth-ranked team in the Associated Press high school football poll for small-sized schools and are averaging 46.7 points a game.
Racine Lutheran, from the Midwest Classic Conference, isn’t permitted to play home games this season due to local COVID-19 regulations.
The Crusaders were 11-1 a season ago before falling to St. Mary’s Springs in Level 3. In 2018, they got beat by Iola-Scandinavia in the Division 6 state title game. They also reached Level 3 in 2017.
“They’re big and confident in what they’re doing,” Luther Prep football coach Justin Gregorius said.
“They have had a lot of success with what they’re doing. They use size to their advantage and do a good job of doing it. It’s a good team and a program with a winning tradition that’s had lots of success lately.”
The Crusaders have 20 touchdowns on the season, 12 of which have come on the ground.
In last week’s 35-6 win against Kenosha St. Joseph’s, the Crusaders ran it 26 times for 196 yards and three scores, attempting only eight throws for 30 yards.
“They like to run the ball and will use their power and pull guys,” Gregorius said.
“They are big guys and can counter back and get running backs out in the open.
“The interior of their defense is big and athletic. They get after it. They play downhill so that will be the challenge for us this week.”
The Phoenix (1-2) will be celebrating their senior class on Friday as the team’s remaining three regular-season games are on the road.
“This will be the last home football game for these guys,” Gregorius said. “As you tell them everyday, you have to play like it’s going to be your last day because of the uncertainty right now. You just never know.”
The Phoenix scored 35 first-half points in their victory over Husticon last week, more than doubling their point production from the first two weeks. Senior quarterback Elijah Shevey threw it effectively, the team’s stable of running backs ran through big blocking lanes produced by the offensive line and receivers made plays in space and out of the backfield.
Senior Atticus Lawrenz also returned the opening kickoff for a score and the defense surrendered just three first downs.
Luther Prep will look to build on last week’s effort to send its seniors out in style.
