SUSSEX — The Luther Prep girls soccer team beat host Southwest Wisconsin Christian Homeschool 7-0 in a nonconference road match on Thursday.
The Phoenix (6-2-2) led 2-0 at halftime on the strength of a 16th minute goal by Megan Taucheck, assisted by Katie Schoeneck, and a 17th minute score by Katie Schoeneck.
Taucheck scored three minutes into the second half. Rachel Schoeneck (53rd and 73rd minutes), Haley Olson (64th minute) and Moira Schulz (66th minute) also scored after halftime.
LPS keeper Reba Schroeder made one save. The Phoenix are 5-1-1 in their last seven games.
“It was a cold and rainy afternoon,” Luther Prep girls soccer coach Brent Archer said. “We had to keep cycling girls in and out of the game to keep everyone warm. We had a nice appearance by the usual suspects...Megan and the Schoeneck sisters. But it was nice to see some new faces get in the scoring column as well. Moira and Haley had their first goals of the season.
“We will graduate on Saturday and a few of our girls will leave us for the year, but we will continue to finish up the regular season next week with Wisconsin Heights on Tuesday, Sugar River on Thursday and Lake Country Lutheran on Friday. We will participate in playoffs this year for the first time in three years.”
Luther Prep plays at Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. for a league game.
LUTHER PREP 7, SWCHA 0
Luther Prep 2 5 — 7
SWCHA 0 0 — 0
First half — Taucheck (R. Schoeneck), 15:10; K. Schoeneck, 16:07.
Second half — Taucheck, 48:13; R. Schoeneck, 52:22; Olson, 63:30; Schulz, 65:05; R. Schoeneck, 72:00.
Saves: LP (Schroeder) 1; SWCHA 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.