LAKE MILLS — After winning every single Rock Valley Conference mini meet this season, the Jefferson girls golf team continued its dominance by winning the RVC meet Tuesday at Lake Mills Golf Course.
“So proud of all the girls today accomplishing a goal we set out to do early in the season,” Jefferson girls golf coach Jeff Schmidt said. “All five girls earned medals today for their top 10-individual finishes, leading us to the huge win.”
The Eagles finished with a team score of 373. Cambridge finished with a 433.
Eagle freshman Payton Schmidt led Jefferson by finishing first at the 18-hole meet with a score of 82.
Schmidt shot a 43 on the front and a 39 on the back — collecting seven pars and a birdie during her round.
Schmidt also earned first-team conference honors as well as Player of the Year honors.
“Super proud as her dad and coach, watching her today as I bounced between holes as fast as I could,” Schmidt said.
Senior Courtney Draeger carded a 93 for the Eagles, while Claire Beck was also able to go sub-100 with a 96 golfing out of the No. 5 spot.
Ainsley Howard and Val Schamens both shots 102s.
Both Draeger and Schamens were named to the RVC’s first team. Howard earned second-team honors.
Team scores: Jefferson 373, McFarland 431, Cambridge 433, Evansville 436, Clinton 437, Beloit Turner 439, Edgerton 457.
