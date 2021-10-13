Three different players scored for Milton in a 3-0 victory over Watertown’s boys soccer team on Tuesday at Landsverk Field.

Watertown (7-9-1, 2-5-1 in conference) entered the match shorthanded, and Milton (8-9, 4-4) took advantage with three second half goals.

Roberto Ortega, Jr. made seven saves for the Goslings, who travel to face Janesville Craig on Thursday in the regular season finale.

MILTON 3, WATERTOWN 0

Milton 0 3 — 3

Watertown 0 0 — 0

M — Joey Leverenz 41:00

M — Noah Girard 45:00

M — Adlai Smith 74:00

Saves — M (Mason Xiong 11), W (Roberto Ortega, Jr. 7)

