Red Hawks shut out shorthanded Goslings Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Oct 13, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Watertown junior midfielder Denzel Esquivel (14) plays the ball off his chest during first half action against Milton on Tuesday at Landsverk Field. Milton won 3-0. Kevin Wilson Buy Now Watertown freshman Damien Ortega handles the ball in the midfield during a conference match against Milton on Tuesday at Landsverk Field. Milton won 3-0. Kevin Wilson Buy Now Watertown defender Matthew Hall wins a ball during a boys soccer match against Milton on Thursday at Landsverk Field. Milton won 3-0. Kevin Wilson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Three different players scored for Milton in a 3-0 victory over Watertown’s boys soccer team on Tuesday at Landsverk Field.Watertown (7-9-1, 2-5-1 in conference) entered the match shorthanded, and Milton (8-9, 4-4) took advantage with three second half goals.Roberto Ortega, Jr. made seven saves for the Goslings, who travel to face Janesville Craig on Thursday in the regular season finale.MILTON 3, WATERTOWN 0Milton 0 3 — 3Watertown 0 0 — 0M — Joey Leverenz 41:00M — Noah Girard 45:00M — Adlai Smith 74:00Saves — M (Mason Xiong 11), W (Roberto Ortega, Jr. 7) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Valero announces 'mass layoffs' near Jefferson Hartford man sentenced in woman’s death Beaver Dam man found guilty for explosive device possession Supervisor’s death ‘hard to accept’ Kitchen fire causes estimated $10,000 in damages Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.