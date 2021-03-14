JOPLIN, Mo. -- The Maranatha Baptist University women's basketball team placed fifth at this weekend's NCCAA national tournament, posting a 2-1 record to conclude the season 12-9 overall.
The Sabercats opened the tournament with a 59-52 setback against Grace Christian on Thursday. MBU bounced back a 77-73 triumph over Ozark Christian on Friday before a 70-61 decision versus Barclay in Saturday's fifth-place game.
Against Grace Christian, the Sabercats managed just eight fourth-quarter points, shooting 26 percent from the floor and 3-for-14 from 3-point range.
Emily Johnson scored 14 points, Jacklyn Simpson added 13 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and three assists while Callie Morrison had 11 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
In the Ozark game, the Sabercats rallied back from a four-point halftime hole, using a 25-point fourth quarter to seal the deal.
Morrison led all scorers with 34 points, helping ice the game from the free throw line. Simpson contributed 16 points, seven rebounds and Johnson connected on key 3-pointers late, tallying 12 points.
This was Morrison's second-highest career point production. The junior guard and Jefferson native also chipped in four rebounds, four assists and four steals.
The Sabercats had a season-low eight turnovers and have a 5-0 advantage in the all-time series.
Morrison posted her second 30-point game in as many days against Barclay, shooting 12-for-28 en route to a 31-point showing. She also had seven rebounds and five assists.
Claire Hansel had a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds. Simpson and Katelyn Morrison chipped in nine points apiece as the team shot 42 percent from the field.
