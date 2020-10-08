WATERLOO — Waterloo’s volleyball team swept visiting Marshall 25-17, 25-20, 25-15 in a Capitol South match on Thursday.
For the Pirates (17-1), senior outside hitter Brooke Mosher (19) and senior outside hitter Joslyn Wolff (nine) led the team in kills. Sophomore outside hitter Sophia Schneider and sophomore outside hitter Rylee Duessler each had five kills.
Senior middle hitter Skyler Powers blocked three shots and Duessler served a team-best three aces. Mosher had 12 assists and senior setter Gizelle Zimbric had eight assists. Junior libero Michaela Riege tallied 13 digs.
“Angelina Westberg had a great serving run in the first set and was solid in serve receive and defense to set the tone in the first set,” Waterloo volleyball coach Christy Mosher said. “Others that stood out tonight are Gizelle Zimbric who had a career-high eight assists and made some nice hustle plays, Kamden Fitzgerald brought up some nice digs defensively and Skyler Powers and Sophia Schneider were solid on the block.”
The Pirates play at the Wisconsin Lutheran triangular on Saturday at 9 a.m.
