OREGON — Lodi capped off its season sweep of conference events by winning the 18-hole Capitol Conference Meet Tuesday at The Legend at Bergamont.
The Blue Devils finished with a team score of 349, while New Glarus took second with a 353.
Lakeside Lutheran placed fifth with a 376, while Luther Prep ended in seventh with a 390. Lake Mills recorded a ninth-place finish with a 422.
Peter Gustafson of Monticello/Belleville earned medalist honors with an 82 and Lake Mills’ Joey Toepfer tied for third with an 86.
Cooper Jensen led Lakeside with an 89, tying for eighth. Lakeside also had scores from Will Meland’s 95 and Bear Deavers and Will Popp, who both carded rounds of 96.
Luther Prep had 94s from Andrew Wilke and Luke Fix. Noah Bickelhaupt shot 98 and Ryan Boggs and Sam DeBruin both carded 104s.
“It was a beautiful day on a beautiful course,” Luther Prep boys golf coach Alison Lindemann said.
“I really enjoyed seeing the guys enjoy themselves out there and was pleased with the scores they brought in. A huge congrats to Andrew on making second team all-conference, and for the whole team on taking fifth overall this season. All well-deserved.”
After Toepfer’s 86, Lake Mills was led by Lucas Kleinfeldt’s 105. Cooper Woolley shot 111 while Matthew Nelson posted a 120.
Team scores: Lodi 349, New Glarus 353, Cambridge 365, Monticello/Belleville 372, Lakeside Lutheran 376, Columbus 379, Luther Prep 390, Wisconsin Heights 409, Lake Mills 422.
