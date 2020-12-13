LAKE MILLS — The Fort Atkinson wrestling team scored the first 24 points against Lakeside Lutheran and cruised to a 64-12 nonconference victory Saturday at Lakeside Lutheran High School.
Eli Koehler started off the dual with a first-period fall against Lee Rivera-Mares in the 182-pound bout to give the Blackhawks (3-0) a 6-0 lead. Senior Thomas Witkins earned a forfeit at 195 pounds and Jacob Horvatin pinned Austin Haley 50 seconds into the third period in the 220-pound match.
A Lakeside Lutheran forfeit at 285 pounds made it 24-0 Fort Atkinson. The Warriors got their first points of the dual with a forfeit at 113 pounds.
“We knew that Fort was a high-caliber team coming into today’s non-conference dual, but we saw it as a good opportunity to get some mat time with some very strong wrestlers,” Lakeside head coach Clayton Grow said.
The Blackhawks recorded back-to-back first period pins with Bryce Volla pinning Dane Mcllvain 1:24 into the first period of the 120-pound match and Anthony Henrichon falling Noah Weidner 44 seconds into the 126-pound bout.
Lakeside Lutheran’s lone pin on the dual came from Riley Schmidt at 132 pounds. The fall came with eight seconds left in the second period against Peter Branaman.
“Senior Riley Schmidt wrestled with smart tenacity to pick up our one varsity win by pinning Peter Branaman at 132,” Grow said. “Riley’s such a solid wrestler; it’s satisfying to watch him work with precision and grit.”
Fort Atkinson scored the final 28 points of the dual.
Jacob Ashland earned a 16-4 major decision victory against Sam Schmidt at 138 pounds. At 145 pounds, Max Branaman earned a fall against Elijah Grow 2:48 in the match. Antonio Torres notched a first-period pin against Spencer Sturgill at 152 pounds.
The dual ended with a Warrior forfeit at 160 pounds and a pin from Einrich Otte at 170 pounds, which came at 1:20 into the first period.
