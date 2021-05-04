BRODHEAD — The Eagle offense scored 16 runs as the Jefferson baseball team earned an easy 16-1 Rock Valley Conference win over host Brodhead on Tuesday.
The Eagles scored a combined nine runs in the first two innings and then added seven combined in the fourth and fifth. Haygen Miller scored three times out of leadoff spot and collected two hits. Eli Hoffman, Andrew Gleisner, Aiden Devine and Tyler Danielson all recorded two RBIs for Jefferson.
Luis Serrano scored twice and picked up two hits, including a home run.
Tyler Butina pitched 3 2/3 innings, striking out 10 batters and allowing just one hit.
JEFFERSON 16, BRODHEAD 1
Jefferson 450 34X X — 16 9 2
Brodhead 000 10X X — 1 2 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — J: Butina 3.2-1-1-3-10; B: Malkow 3-6-9-6-5.
Leading hitters — J: Miller 2x3, Serrano 2x4 (HR), Hoffman 2B, Pinnow 2B; B: Malkow 2B.
