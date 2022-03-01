FRIDAY FUN
High scores — Men: DJ Kruesel 680 (204, 236, 240), Ed Laatsch 649 (215, 208, 226), Dakota Pfeiffle 587 (213, 204), Dave Cox 585 (205, 211). Women: Heather Zubke 625 (211, 235), Cassie Blasing 582 (227), Brenda Clemmons 534 (210), Spring Reed 520 (216)
Standings
;Pts.
Date Night;46-18
Young & Old;42-22
United Septic;34-30
Emil’s Pizza;32-32
Wolff Pack;30-34
Rascals;26-38
Fri Nite Bowlers;16-48
TRAVELING LEAGUE
High scores — Men: Todd Saeger 802 (266, 269, 267), Tom Christian 714 (252, 225, 237), Mike Peters 702 (256, 236), Bruce Martin 701 (259, 257), John Ganster 650 (222, 227), Scott Strege 642 (231), Justin Helser 638 (225, 221), Matt Morris 637 (256), Jay Thrane 633 (254), George Sabol 631 (255, 236), Kerry Morris 622 (233), Lukas Saeger 615 (224), Ron Counsell 601. Women: Amanda Blanke 710 (268, 218, 224), Jean Werner 607 (255), Jen Bowlin 564 (216), Val Uttech 545, Karin Reszynski 542, Tina Thrane 527 (234), Connie Hookstead 501
Standings
;Pts.
Rednex Pro Shop;27
G&B Construction;27
Watertown Bowl;27
Martin Management;25
JLSD;24
JAK’S;23
Edward Jones;22
Gasthaus;21
GW Electric;21
Concord Inn;19
Bigg’s Bar & Grill;19
Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;18
KRMK;17
766
High scores: Scott Peirick 744, Denny Loppnow 719, Adam Trexler 712, Jeremy Wolfe 701, Kadan Jablonski 695, Craig Frank 680, Roger Peirick 679, Andy Fenske 647, Pete Froemming 646, Brian Loppnow 643, Jay Schwartz 636, Brad Blanke 630, Adam Wagner 624, Dave Steele 622, Mark Herold 617, Jake Sell 617, Jason Peirick 613, Josh Smulders 601, Josh Wagner 601
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
Froemming Realty;192
Team Patti;183.5
ZBM;178
Kathy’s Buffalo;174.5
Mel’s Garage;166
United Country Realty;138
Division 2
Erin’s Bar;160
Komo Pattern;151.5
Watertown Bowl North;150.5
Rednex Pro Shop;117.5
Driftwood Taxidermy;111.5
CITY
High scores: Andy Conant 804 (300), Kevin Hesse 737 (277), Mark Oiler 734 (258), Randy Kroll 713 (279), Pete Richter 707 (268), Chad Sellnow 705 (256), Brandon Radloff 704 (257), Keven Roethle 700 (244), Todd Saeger 697 (240), Jonathan Kaufmann 694 (235), WesUmland 686 (267), Eddie Laatsch 682 (244), Tom Christian 675 (231), Mark Oldenhoff 675 (268), Dan Schilling 667 (276), Mark Mallow 657 (278), Tom Lulewitz 657 (248), Shane Potenberg 656 (238), Clint Rose 650 (246), Craig Godfroy 650 (225), D.J. Kruesel 637, Max Haenel 631 (279), John Uttech 630 (233), Marshall Mosher 626 (223), Todd Oestreicher 623 (234), Chris Hartig 623 (242), Chris Kaufmann 622 (262), Adam Zastrow 607, Zack Umland 603, Stu Haenel 603, Patrick Garland 603, Josh Kaufmann 600
Standings
;Pts.
Division A
Wolf Paving;76
Gasthaus;74.5
Wttn. Siding;73.5
Wttn. Bowl North;71
Fireball;71
United Electric;69
Division B
Wttn. Bowl 18;74
Bud;73.5
3 Fingers Deep;62
Nielsen Amusement;60
Buffalo;57.5
TBE Equipment;48
MIXED NUTS
High scores — Men: Wayne Flanigan 646 (247, 208), Jimmy Stevens 621 (204, 201, 216), John Zins 591 (228, 201), Tim Behling 553 (212). Women: Jodie Bircher 539, Christie Jeske 501, Rebecca Hartmann 496, Tracy Hartmann 459
Standings
;Pts.
Incredibowls;31
Wicked Strikers;30
Cops & Robbers;18
Pocket Pounders;16
Animal House;14
Criminal Minds;14
Spare Parts;12
