MADISON — Jacob Olszewski and Eli Zubke won in straight sets at No. 3 doubles for Watertown’s lone victory in a 6-1 Badger South loss to Madison Edgewood on Thursday at Quann Park.
“Edgewood is the top team in the conference right now, and they showed it tonight,” Watertown boys tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “They’ve got a lot of talent in their lineup, but I was proud of how we battled. We were in almost every match. I think with a bit more match experience we can make it interesting. I know the guys would like another shot against them at the conference tournament.”
Olszewski and Zubke took care of business in the first set and held on to win the second set, 6-1, 7-5.
“Jake and Eli fought through another tight match and got us a win,” Dobbins said. “These guys love to compete and work so well together on the court. It has been fun to watch them play.”
Dobbins praised Owen Harris for his efforts in a 6-3, 6-3 loss at No. 2 singles.
“Owen played his best match so far and really made his opponent work,” Dobbins said. “He’s learning what he needs to do to win points and how he can dictate play. Keeping the ball deep is a big part of it, which opens up so many more options for him. I love his attitude and his ability to make changes in his game.”
Dobbins also liked what he saw in the second set from Trevor Bird at No. 3 singles in a 6-0, 6-3 loss.
“I thought Trevor had a breakthrough in his second set, and I hope he can use that as motivation going forward,” Dobbins said. “He started hitting the ball with more confidence and dictating play, which he is capable of doing.”
EDGEWOOD 6, WATERTOWN 1
Singles
No. 1 – Alex Sviatovslovski (E) def. Dylan Geske (W) 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 – Gavin Maloney (E) def. Owen Harris (W) 6-3, 6-3
No. 3 – Martius Bautista (E) def. Trevor Bird (W) 6-0, 6-3
No. 4 – Matt Wheeler (E) def. Jackson Barta (W) 6-1, 6-2
Doubles
No. 1 – Buchner/Kutsov (E) def. Patrick Lampe/Dominic Voigt (W) 6-4, 6-2
No. 2 – Joe Powless/Hans Sprinkman (E) def. Alex Byrne/Aiden McCarthy (W) 7-6(6), 6-2
No. 3 – Jacob Olszewski/Eli Zubke (W) def. Koziar/Rossow (E) 6-1, 7-5
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.