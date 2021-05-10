Watertown’s boys tennis team opened the season with a 4-3 Badger South loss to Monona Grove on Friday at the Brandt-Quirk tennis courts.
“It was a great feeling to be on the court with the guys again,” Watertown boys tennis coach Andy Dobbins said.
“It had been nearly two years since we hosted a match, so this was a long time coming. Win or lose it was going to be a special night.”
The Goslings swept all three doubles flights. Patrick Lampe and Dominic Voigt won in straight sets at No. 1 doubles, as did the No. 2 team of Alex Byrne and Aiden McCarthy and the No. 3 team of Jake Olszewski and Eli Zubke.
“Honestly, I didn’t know what to expect from this match,” Dobbins said.
“It has been two years, and MG always has talent and is well coached. Only two of our guys have varsity experience, but I have been so impressed with this group. They are true student-athletes and represent our school in the best way. They have worked hard on the court and want to improve.
“We have a lot to build on from this match. MG is one of the top teams in the conference and we played them fairly even. Our doubles teams looked great for a first match.
“There is great chemistry on each team and they love to play doubles. MG has a phenomenal singles lineup, and we were just outmatched. Our guys will use it as motivation and we will get better.”
MONONA GROVE 4,
WATERTOWN 3
Singles
No. 1 — Chase Lindwall (MG) def. Dylan Geske (W) 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 — Lance Nelson (MG) def. Owen Harris (W) 6-0, 6-0
No. 3 — Henry Walsh (MG) def. Trevor Bird (W) 6-0, 6-0
No. 4 — Owen Dziedzic (MG) def. Jackson Barta (W) 6-4, 6-4
Doubles
No. 1 — Patrick Lampe/Dominic Voigt (W) def. Meulemans/Metcalfe (MG) 6-4, 6-4
No. 2 — Alex Byrne/Aiden McCarthy (W) def. Ryan/Kroll (MG) 6-2, 7-5
No. 3 — Jake Olszewski/Eli Zubke (W) def. Blotz/Blotz (MG) 6-0, 6-4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.