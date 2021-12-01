TROUBLE ON 26
High scores — Men: Brad Dantuma 741 (258, 238, 245), Jake Sell 740 (266, 227, 247), Brad Ziemer 708 (236, 234, 238), Kadan Jablonski 677 (209, 227, 247), Cody Gallagher 642 (254, 202), Ben Uecker 617 (258), Terry Strandell 235, 200). Women: Stacy Laatsch 557 (202), Kim Rosinski 523 (205), RoxAnne Witte 500
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
Ultimate Landscaping;81
Wasted Management;47
Hair by Ashley Anne;46
Watertown Bowl;34
Fathead’s Country Campers;34
Division 2
Gudenkauf Farms;61
Drafty Misfits;53
Schaefer’s Soft Water;53
Rose Lane Holsteins;52
Do Right Concrete;29
FRIDAY FUN
High scores — Men: DJ Kruesel 667 (260, 211), Matt Wong 657 (268, 214), Brandon Ready 614 (203, 230) Austin Gallagher 612 (246, 209). Women: Brenda Reed 514, Nicole Bosque 509, Cassie Blasing 497, Melissa Kruesel 457
Standings
;Pts.
Young & Old;60-36
Wolff Pack;60-36
ENR Auto;58-38
United Septic;48-48
Emil’s Pizza;46-50
Fri. Nite Bowlers;44-52
Rascals;44-52
Date Night;24-72
MOONLITERS
High scores: RoxAnne Witte 590 (231, 200), Brenda Scherret 508, Amanda Kelly 499, Katie Weiss 487 (202), Julie Huebner 462
Standings
;Pts.
Fathead’s Country Campers;48
Kube Custom Carpentry;47
Sommers;43
Watertown Bowl;37
Nielsen Amusements;33
DAM Doctors;29
Berres Brothers;15
TRAVELING CLASSIC
High scores — Men: Todd Saeger 796 (278, 258, 260), Tom Christian 770 (289, 225, 256), Bruce Martin 714 (257, 232, 225), Ed Reszynski 692 (256, 225), Scott Strege 653 (223, 234), Kerry Morris 637, Lukas Saeger 636 (237), Matt Morris 629 (225), Jim Stevens 628 (238, 233), Geoff Anderson 623 (221).
Women: Amanda Blanke 714 (247, 278), Joan Miller 576 (236), Val Uttech 569 (201), Jen Bowlin 560 (226), Connie Hookstead 611 (245), Karin Reszynski 506
Standings
;Pts.
Martin Management;19
JLSD;19
KRMB;17
Edward Jones;14
Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;14
Bigg’s Bar & Grill;12
GW Electric;11
Watertown Bowl;11
G&B Construction;10
Concord Inn;9
Gasthaus;5
JAK’S;4
Rednex Pro Shop;2
CITY
High scores: Nate Saeger 813 (279), Pete Richter 790 (278), Kevin Guetzlaff 790 (267), Andy Conant 724 (269), Keven Roethle 721 (257), Wes Umland 720 (266), Brad Ziemer 711 (265), Jonathan Kaufmann 689 (246), Josh Kaufmann 689 (259), Marc Oldenhoff 681 (245), Stu Haenel 679 (246), Shane Potenberg 678. (246), Ed Laatsch 663 (260), Shawn Bresnehan 660 (257), Brandon Radloff 657, John Uttech 643 (246), Randy Kroll 639 (235), Cody Kruesel 639, Todd Saeger 637, Marsh Moser 630, Tom Lulewitz 620, Kevin Hahn 614, Neil Lischka 613, Dan Schilling 612, Jeff Ready 611
Standings
;Pts.
A Division
Watertown Siding;21
United Electric;20.5
Gasthaus;18
Wttn Bowl North;15.5
Fireball;11.5
Nielsen Amusments;6
B Division
Bud;21
Linskens Custom Carpentry;16.5
3 Fingers Deep;10.5
TBE Equipment;9
Wttn Bowl 18;6.5
Buffalo;6
766
High scores: Jake Sell 748, Adam Wagner 715, Andrew Jonas 713, Brian Loppnow 713, Jeremy Wolfe 697, Kadan Jablonski 696, Craig Frank 693, Josh Smulders 679, Josh Wagner 679, Denny Loppnow 672, Roger Peirick 671, Matt Tway 669, Adam Trexler 654, Jim Bird 650, Bryant Preinfalk 642, Brad Blanke 619, Tyler DePorter 613, Pete Froemming 604, Jerry Williams 602, Dennis Berge 600
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
ZBM;204
United Country Real Estate;204
Mel’s Garage;196.5
Froemming Realty;193.5
Erin’s Bar;170
Driftwood Taxidermy;150.5
Division 2
Team Patti;202
Kathy’s Buffalo;195
Rednex Pro Shop;189
Watertown Bowl North;154
Komo Pattern;151.5
TUESDAY SENIORS
High scores — Men: Pete Boer 725 (223, 280, 222), Carl Schultz 621 (203, 204), Mike Theim 591 (210), Bruce Kemmerling 550, Wayne Kuerschner 538 (201), Jerry Haut 537, Mike Zwieg 534 (225), Harvey Ziemer 533, Tim Archambeau 520. Women: Deb Archambeau 521, Josie Kubly 484, Ruth Zwieg 473, Patti Kuerschner 456, Inez Schmidt 443, Dawn Smith 433
Standings
;Pts.
Wannabees;68
4-Pak;64
Has Beens;63
Final Four;62
4-Chicks;59
Bowling Stones;56
Misfits;55
Krueger Builders;46
Different Strokes;46
Gutter Dusters;43
The Orifices;38
Survivors;24
