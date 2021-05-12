Autumn Meyers scored two first half goals and Maddie Braatz added an insurance goal in the second half as Watertown’s girls soccer team defeated Stoughton 3-2 in a Badger South match on Tuesday at Landsverk Field.
Stoughton (1-3, 0-2 in conference) opened the scoring 6 minutes, 59 seconds into the match when Sydney Schipper dribbled past Watertown keeper Jadyn Zechzer and finished.
Watertown (2-1, 1-1) equalized four minutes later when Natalia Cortes won a ball near midfield and sprung Meyers with a perfect through ball and she finished to tie it. Meyers finished from a similar spot on the left edge of the box on a through ball form Kirsten Kwapil in the 42nd minute to send the Goslings into halftime leading 2-1.
That’s where the score remained until the 74th minute, when Maddie Braatz crossed the ball in from the corner and Cortes ran it in.
Stoughton answered in the 83rd minute when Noelle Hanson crossed to Hannah Thompson for the finish, but the Goslings held on to win their home opener.
“They gave us a scare the last 10 minutes as they scored their second goal and then overloaded our right side,” Watertown girls soccer coach Julie Muse said.
Zechzer made 10 saves for the Goslings, who host Milton on Friday at 6 p.m.
WATERTOWN 3,
STOUGHTON 2
Stoughton 1 1 — 2
Watertown 2 1 — 3
S — Schipper 6:59
W — Meyers (Cortes) 10:52
W — Meers (Kwapil) 41:56
W — Cortes (Braatz) 73:33
S — Thompson (Hanson) 82:01
Saves — S (Sedlacek 10), W (Zechzer 10)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.