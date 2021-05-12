LAKE MILLS -- Junior forward Ava Stelter continued her frantic start to the season with a seven-goal effort as the Lake Mills girls soccer team beat Edgerton 8-0 in a nonconference match at LMHS on Tuesday.
The L-Cats (3-0-1) scored six times in the first 28 minutes. Senior Vivian Guerrero opened the scoring unassisted in the 7th minute. Stelter took it from there, connecting in the 10th, 14th, 19th, 22nd and 28th minutes.
Stelter, who has 17 goals in four games, added a score in the 46th minute and another in the 64th minute.
Ava Wollin had four assists and Josie Cefalu and Kaia Heimstreet had one apiece.
"After losing Katelyn Kitsembel and Julianna Wagner, it was really nice to get a great team win to prove to ourselves we still have a great squad," Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. "Girls are stepping up all over the field. Defensively our back line and Ryleigh (Kulow) had a great game and Kaci Everson and Brooke Fair controlled the middle very well. The fact that so many players are assisting Stelter means we're really starting to connect well too."
L-Cat goalie Ryleigh Kulow made five saves.
Lake Mills hosts East Troy on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 8, EDGERTON 0
Edgerton 0 0 -- 0
Lake Mills 6 2 -- 8
First half: Guerrero, 6:54; Stelter, 9:33; Stelter (Wollin), 13:07; Stelter (Wollin), 18:26; Stelter (Heimstreet), 21:48; Stelter (Wollin), 27:57.
Second half: Stelter (Cefalu), 45:53; Stelter (Wollin), 63:55.
Saves: E (Campos-Drews) 3; LM (Kulow) 5.
