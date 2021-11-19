Senior forward Grace Schmidt is more than capable of carrying Luther Prep’s girls basketball team, but she can’t be expected to be the only option when the going gets tough.
She didn’t have to be on Thursday night.
Senior forward Taylor Zellmer scored six of her 11 points over the game’s final seven minutes and junior guard Madelyn Chaillier hit a clutch 3 with just under three minutes remaining in the season opener against Omro. Schmidt was happy to do the rest, scoring 20 of her game-high 28 points after halftime to lead the Phoenix to a 58-54 nonconference win over the Foxes.
Omro scored the last five points of the first half to take a 27-21 lead into the break, and the Foxes twice had the Phoenix down double digits in the second half.
Luther Prep was down, but never out. The Phoenix made a concerted effort to get the ball to Schmidt inside, where either finished or shot free throws or finished through contact with a pair of three-point plays. She finished 12-of-15 at the foul line over the game’s final 18 minutes.
When the Foxes threw everyone at Schmidt, Zellmer took advantage by finishing a pair of drives and hitting two free throws. Freshman guard Eleanor Wendorff also drove the lane and finished once during the second half rally. Challier’s second triple of the night cut Omro’s lead to 50-49 with 2 minutes, 42 seconds remaining. She finished with 10 points.
Zellmer’s final basket with 1:45 remaining gave the Phoenix their first lead of the second half, up 51-50. Schmidt scored the final seven points, converting a steal and hitting four free throws after a pair of defensive rebounds.
Omro didn’t have the height to match up with the 6-foot-1 Schmidt, but the Foxes were physical and balanced offensively. Sophomore guard Julia Koch led Omro with 17 points on a mix of three 3-pointers and some nice baselines drives to the basket. Ava Stachura added 12 points and Lindi Boeck added 10 as both teams finished with three players in double figures.
The Phoenix missed plenty of opportunities from close range and had some unforced turnovers, but fought through it and came away with the result.
“It’s not the way we wanted to start the season,” Luther Prep first year coach Eric Paulsen said. “Our defense took awhile to figure out what we were going to do, and how we were going to stop them. At times, we got outside of what we wanted to do and those turnovers killed us, but they stepped up (when they had to).
“We have a pretty good cadre of girls. We have No. 24, Madelyn Chaillier. She came in and got her waivers this week from the WIAA. Really a neat kid. She’s in the National Guard reserve and has set her mind on being a teacher and this is our Synod Teaching School. So she wants to do that and (transferred in), knowing she might not be able to play. Fortunately, she was able to play and has fit right in with the girls.
“Our young player, Nora (Wendorff), gave us valuable minutes off the bench tonight, just steady with the ball.
Taylor, she and Grace have worked well together throughout the years. My daughter played with these guys last year. Watching them play, they have a pretty good feel for each other. There were moments where it looked like it was our first game. It was definitely a way for them to keep their heads in the game, never gave up, fought all the way back and then made the plays down the stretch that they had to. Big free throws from Grace. It was a nerve-racking first win.”
Luther Prep travels to play Winnebago Lutheran Academy on Monday.
LUTHER PREP 58, OMRO 54
Omro 27 27 — 54
Luther Prep 21 37 — 58
Omro (fg ft-fta tp) — Stachura 3 6-8 12, Boeck 3 3-6 10, Barbian 1 0-0 3, Derleth 2 1-6 5, Koch 6 2-2 17, Brooks 3 1-2 7 Totals 18 13-24 54
Luther Prep (fg ft-fta tp) — Wendorff 1 0-0 2, Kieselhorst 1 2-2 5, Chaillier 4 0-0 10, Fitzsimmons 1 0-2 2, Schmidt 7 13-16 28, Zeller 4 3-4 11 Totals 18 18-24 58
Three-point goals — O (Boeck, Barbian, Koch 3), LP (Kieselhorst, Chaillier 2, Schmidt)
Total fouls — O 18, LP 18
