BELLEVILLE — Rylee Duessler had 19 kills and Sophia Schneider had 22 assists and 11 kills as Waterloo avenged an earlier loss to Belleville to earn a share of the Capitol South conference championship on Tuesday.
Michaela Riege added 16 assists and Duessler added seven to lead the back row. Deanna Lira had five blocks and Abbie Gier added four for the Pirates.
“After losing a short handed five-set battle to Belleville at home last month, we came out with something to prove tonight in the rematch,” Waterloo volleyball coach Christy Mosher said. “I am really proud of the girls effort tonight as this win secures a share of the Capitol South conference championship.
“We made several adjustments this game and executed our game plan well. Even with a few more missed serves than I like I was on with it because we kept the pressure on them and were able to keep them out of system most of the night keeping their big middle out of the offense. Quinnly Hush stood out earning 4 aces with zero service errors.
“Our block was a much bigger factor tonight holding their best outside to a negative hitting percentage on the night. Deeana Lira and Abbie Gier led the way and did a nice job setting the block channeling the ball to our libero.
“Perhaps the biggest key was our first contact. I haven’t seen the numbers but to my eye we were exceptional in serve receive with Michaela Riege anchoring the backrow putting up a steady stream of perfect passes and also making some athletic digs to extend rallies.
“The passing helped our offense with Rylee Duessler and Sophia Schneider having outstanding games hitting a variety of shots and coming up with several clutch kills. Brenna Huebner gained more confidence at setter tonight and did a nice job also getting the middles involved.”
