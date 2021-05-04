COLUMBUS — The Lakeside Lutheran baseball team was nearly no-hit in a 12-0 Capitol North loss against host Columbus on Tuesday.

Gabe Uttech had Lakeside's only hit as the team dropped to 2-1 overall and in the league standings. Starter Ian Olszewski gave up six earned and six hits, walking two in 2 1/3 innings.

Columbus scored six runs in both the third and fourth innings.

Lakeside hosts Lodi on Thursday at 5 p.m.

COLUMBUS 12, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 0

Lakeside 000 00X X — 0 1 3

Columbus 006 6XX X — 12 9 0

Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — LL: Olszewski 2.1-6-6-2-0; C: Kirchberg 5-1-0-3-11.

Leading hitters — C: Uttech 2x4, Kirchberg 2x3 (2B), Link 2x3 (2B).

