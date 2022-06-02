JOHNSON CREEK — Fall River ace Eli Schultz-Wiersma and Johnson Creek’s top pitcher, Dylan Bredlow, put on quite a duel in Fall River’s 1-0 win over the Bluejays last month.
Neither pitcher was particularly healthy entering a postseason rubber match in a Division 4 regional final on Wednesday.
Schultz-Wiersma has been battling back issues, while Bredlow has had elbow problems.
Neither pitcher finished the game, but Fall River finished Johnson Creek 13-6 to advance to the Rosholt sectional next Tuesday.
Johnson Creek (13-12) fell behind 4-0 before putting together a four-run rally in the bottom of the third.
Tanner Herman drew a one-out walk off Schultz-Wiersma to start things off. Taylor Joseph came up next and doubled and Isaac Hartz got the Bluejays on the board with an RBI single to left, and advanced to second on the throw. Ian Heald followed with a two-run double to left center. After Silas Hartz and Bredlow drew walks to load the bases, Dugg Hartwig tied the game with an RBI groundout.
Fall River (13-7) regained the lead with a run in the fifth, but Hartwig answered for Johnson Creek with an RBI single up the middle to drive in Heald after he led off with a single to left.
Back came the Pirates with a run in the top of the sixth on a sacrifice fly, but the Bluejays threatened again in their half of the inning. Herman beat out an infield hit and one out later, Isaac Hartz reached on an error. But Fall River reliever Andrew Tavs got Heald to pop out to him and escaped when Silas Hartz grounded into an inning-ending fielder’s choice at second base.
Hartwig pitched admirably in relief of Bredlow, but the Pirates blew the game open with a seven-run outburst in the seventh.
“It was tough,” Johnson Creek baseball coach Marc Blakeley said. “Give them credit. We played two really close games with them during the year. Eli shut us out the last time and we did nothing against him. Today, we were able to get to him and tie it up, which was huge.
“I had to take Dylan out, because his elbow was bothering him. That hurt, but Dugg came in and threw strikes. For a freshman to come into that spot, that is tough for him. I love the way that we battled. It kind of got away from us at the end in the top of the seventh.
“It’s 6-5 and I thought, if we could hold them, we had the middle of our order coming up and we could sneak one across, but it kind of got away from us there. A couple errors, a couple walks, a hit by pitch.”
Blakeley saluted his seniors afterwards.
“The program is better off now than when they came in four years ago and I appreciate everything they did,” Blakeley said. “We’re stating two freshmen and four sophomores, and they saw the leadership that those six kids gave us. That’s going to help us as we move forward. Those six kids coming back, that is a really tough group of kids. If they put the work in, as three-sport athletes, which is what we preach at Johnson Creek, I look forward to a lot of really good things from them in the coming years.”
FALL RIVER 13, JOHNSON CREEK 6
Fall River 103 011 7 — 13 11 2
Johnson Creek 004 010 1 — 6 8 4
WP: Schultz-Wiersma
LP: Hartwig
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — FR (Schultz-Wiersma 5-6-5-5-4-4, Tavs 2-2-1-1-0-0), JC (Bredlow 2-2-1-1-2-0, Hartwig 4-5-8-6-4-4, I. Hartz 1-4-4-4-0-1)
Leading hitters — FR (Miller 3x5, 3B, Schultz-Wiersma HR, Rauls 3x4, Schultz 2x3), JC (Joseph 2B, Heald 2x3, 2B)
