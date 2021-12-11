J/C swimmers ninth, Goslings 12th at Blackhawk invite Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Dec 11, 2021 23 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FORT ATKINSON — Jefferson/Cambridge’s boys swimmers placed ninth with 67 points while Watertown finished 12th with 32 points at the Blackhawk Invitational on Saturday.The EagleJays earned four top ten finishes on the day.Saywer Thorp placed ninth in the 50 freestyle in 23.77 seconds. Trevor Leto placed ninth in the 100 freestyle in 53.45 while Thorp was tenth in 54.58.The 200 freestyle relay team of Andrew Gee, Patrick Rogers, Thorp and Leto finished ninth in 1:40.34.Watertown was led by Brayden Haversack, who placed ninth in the 100 butterfly in 58.36 and took tenth in the 50 freestyle in 24.14. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Joel D. Melcher Police search Church Street home for suspect James A. Kraemer James Kraemer of local cheese store dies Strong second half carries Goslings past Portage Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
