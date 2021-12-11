FORT ATKINSON — Jefferson/Cambridge’s boys swimmers placed ninth with 67 points while Watertown finished 12th with 32 points at the Blackhawk Invitational on Saturday.

The EagleJays earned four top ten finishes on the day.

Saywer Thorp placed ninth in the 50 freestyle in 23.77 seconds. Trevor Leto placed ninth in the 100 freestyle in 53.45 while Thorp was tenth in 54.58.

The 200 freestyle relay team of Andrew Gee, Patrick Rogers, Thorp and Leto finished ninth in 1:40.34.

Watertown was led by Brayden Haversack, who placed ninth in the 100 butterfly in 58.36 and took tenth in the 50 freestyle in 24.14.

