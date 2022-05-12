BEAVER DAM — Watertown’s boys golf team shot 421 and finished eighth at the Badger Conference meet held on the Old Hickory Country Club.

Myles Nourse shot 92 to lead the Goslings. Greason Mihalko (101), Aaron Sellnow (108), Jack Zoellick (120) and Kaden Kaddatz (140) also competed for Watertown.

Team scores—Waunakee 318; Milton 320; Monona Grove 331; DeForest 334; Fort Atkinson 341; Stoughton 351; Beaver Dam 384; Watertown 421.

Recommended for you

Load comments