Five players from the Johnson Creek Bluejays and three from Hustisford/Dodgeland were named to the 2022 Trailways Conference South Division softball all-conference teams.
Senior Lexi Swanson and junior Josey Whitehouse represent the Bluejays as first team recipients, while teammates senior Hannah Budig and sophomore Jenna Fincutter were voted to the second team and freshman Lainey Benz was voted honorable mention.
Hustisford/Dodgeland saw junior Morgan Kehl named to the Trailways South first team, sophomore Taylor Justmann voted to the second team and junior Kira Schall picked up honorable mention.
Swanson slugged her way to an excellent individual season, finishing tops amongst the Trailways South in hits (50), and third in RBIs (39). Her batting average of .515 led Johnson Creek. Swanson tallied 23 singles, a team high 20 doubles, one triple and was second best on the team in the home run category, belting six shots over the fence.
As a pitcher, Swanson was second on the team in wins, posting a 4-8 record on the mound. Over the course of 83 innings pitched, Swanson struck out 40 batters, second best among her fellow Bluejays.
Whitehouse was nearly equally as effective in the batter’s box, finishing third in the league in hits (46). Whitehouse tallied a team high 32 singles, and was second best on Johnson Creek in doubles with 11. She added 2 triples and 1 home run as she ended her junior campaign with a batting average of .447 and a fielding percentage of .952.
Budig tied with Whitehouse for second in hits with 46. Her 30 singles were also second among starting Bluejays. She added 7 doubles, and led Johnson Creek in triples, with 6. Budig finished with 2 home runs and a batting average of .495 and an on base percentage of .577. Budig was an effective fielder, compiling a fielding percentage of .833.
Jenna Fincutter was one of the most effective hitters in the conference, finishing tied for first in the Trailways South with 48 RBIs off of 39 hits. Of those hits, 11 resulted in home runs, a team high for Johnson Creek. Fincutter finished with a batting average of .433 and an on-base percentage of .500. She notched 14 singles, 8 doubles and 5 triples.
Freshman Lainey Benz concluded her first varsity season with Johnson Creek fourth in hits (41) and third in singles (28). She added 9 doubles and 2 triples and 2 home runs for a season ending batting average of .471 and an on-base percentage of .535. Benz was on of the Bluejays most effective pitchers, striking out a team high 42 batters in 31 innings pitched while giving up just 16 earned runs.
Dodgeland/Hustisford junior Morgan Kehl led her squad in a number of categories, including hits (36), RBIs (23) and batting average (.507). Kehl belted out a team high 12 doubles, 6 triples and two home runs to go with her 16 singles. Kehl also split time at pitcher, compiling a win-loss record of 3-5. Kehl pitched for 71 1/3 innings, striking out a team high 92 batters she faced in 2022.
Second team all-conference sophomore Taylor Justmann finished with 24 hits for Dodgeland/Hustisford, and was first among her peers in singles, with 17. Justmann was second on the team in doubles (8) and fourth in RBIs (12). She finished the season with a batting average of .333, and with a fielding percentage of .828.
Dodgeland/Hustisford honorable mention recipient junior Kira Schall placed third on the team in hits (23) and doubles (5). She notched 14 singles, 12 RBIs and ended the year with a batting average of .329 and on base percentage of .420. Schall went 4-4 on the pitcher’s mound, striking out 48 batters in 57 2/3 innings.
Deerfield won the Trailways Conference South Division softball title this year with a 15-1 record in league play, followed by Horicon (14-2); Palmyra-Eagle (12-4); Johnson Creek (11-5); Parkview (7-9); Dodgeland/Hustisford (6-10); Fall River (4-12); Williams Bay (3-13); Rio (0-16).
TRAILWAYS SOUTH CONFERENCE SOFTBALL
FIRST TEAM
Morgan Mack, sr., Deerfield; Grace Brattlie, jr., Deerfield; Addy Kapral, jr., Deerfield; Cora Nelson, fr., Deerfield; Angelica Bushkie, jr., Horicon; Paige Boeck, sr., Horicon; Kyler Koutsky, sr., Palmyra-Eagle; Lexi Swanson, sr., Johnson Creek; Josey Whitehouse, jr., Johnson Creek; Christina Stark, sr., Parkview; Morgan Kehl, jr., Dodgeland/Hustisford; Olivia Fietz, so., Fall River; Emily Gauger, sr., Williams Bay.
SECOND TEAM
Karlee Berge, jr., Deerfield; Emma Miller, sr, Horicon; Cyri Reinwald, fr., Horicon; Lizzy Gibbs, so., Horicon; Molly Nettesheim, jr. Palmyra-Eagle; Hannah Budig, sr., Johnson Creek; Jenna Finncutter, so., Johnson Creek; Jazmyn Wiedmer, so., Parkview; Joey Meyers, so., Parkview; Taylor Justmann, so., Dodgeland/Hustisford; Riley Grams, sr., Rio.
HONORABLE MENTION
Lydia Mack, fr., Deerfield; Jaime Anderson, sr., Horicon; Teagan Koutsky, fr., Palmyra-Eagle; Mary Ellen Tiller, sr., Palmyra-Eagle; Lainey Benz, fr., Johnson Creek; Chloe Mielke, jr., Parkview; Kira Schall, jr. Dodgeland/Hustisford; AnneMarie Cates, so., Williams Bay.
