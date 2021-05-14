MAYVILLE — Dodgeland’s girls track and field team won eight events and added seven runner-up finishes to capture the Mayville Berry Invitational on Thursday.
The Trojans outperformed Columbus for the girls title, 331 to 306.
Miranda Firari and Stephanie Cox each won two events for the Trojans. Firari won the 200 meter dash in 27.26 seconds and the pole vault at 10 feet, 6 inches. Cox won the 100 hurdles in 18.88 and the 300 hurdles in a personal best 53.95.
Ava Raasch won the 1,600 meter run in 5:55 and added a second place in the 800 (2:37.42). Adrianne Bader won the shot put in a personal best 36-6 and placed second in the discus (98-4).
The 800 relay team of Alexis Schultz, Elyse Kozokowski, Avery Hafenstein and Emma Carpenter won in 2:01.80 and the same crew took second in the 400 relay in 57.21. The 3,200 relay team of Sandra Osorio, Sayrah Benzing, Syvana Benzing and Hailey Bohnert won in 12:21.58. The 1,600 relay team of Sayrah Benzing, Raasch Firari and Carpenter took second in 4:37.66.
Tara Schaalma added second place finishes in the long jump (14-3 1/2) and triple jump (30-1). Sayrah Benzing took second in the pole vault (8-0).
Dodgeland’s boys finished sixth with 148 points.
Evan Finger paced the Trojans, winning the 800 in 2:00.76 and teaming with Landon Stiller, Logan Pickart and James Browning to win the 3,200 relay in 9:22.97.
Zakaree Reinwald placed second in the pole vault (10-0) and took third in the 400 (57.20). Logan Pickart finished third in the 1,600 in 5:04.86.
The 1,600 relay team of Finger, Michael Milfed, Reinwald and Pickart placed second in 3:47.94. The 400 relay team of Nathan Johnson, Joseph Statz, Milfred and Zach Kugath was third in 53.07.
Team scores — girls: Dodgeland 331; Columbus 306; Waupun 179; Mayville 166; Horicon 114; Fall River 90; Racine Lutheran 82.
Team scores — boys: Racine Lutheran 269; Columbus 244; Mayville 208; Horicon 208; Waupun 191; Dodgeland 148; Fall River 86; Trinity Academy 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.