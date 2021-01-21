JEFFERSON — Ainsley Howard scored 22 points, including four 3-pointers, and the Jefferson girls basketball team improved to 14-1 with a 49-33 Rock Valley Conference victory over visiting Brodhead on Thursday.
Howard — a senior guard — also mixed in some layups to go along with the long ball to finish the night with eight field goals.
Aidyn Messmann added 11 points for Jefferson, which led by eight by the break and pulled further away from there.
Madisyn Kail scored 15 points to lead Brodhead (9-3), which lost for the third time in four games.
Jefferson travels to face Edgerton on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
JEFFERSON 49, BRODHEAD 33
Brodhead 19 14 — 33
Jefferson 27 22 — 49
BRODHEAD (fg ft-fta pts) — Yates 0 1-2 1, McNeece 1 0-0 3, Schwartzlow 0 0-2 0, Oliver 0 3-4 3, Kail 4 6-9 15, Moe 2 0-0 5, Hoesly 1 0-0 2, Dix 1 2-4 4. Totals 9 12-21 33.
JEFFERSON — Messmann 3 5-5 11, Howard 8 2-6 22, Dearborn 0 2-2 2, Helmink 1 0-0 3, Johnson 3 0-1 6, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Magner 0 1-2 1, Fox 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 10-16 49.
3-point goals: B 3 (McNeece, Kail, Moe), J 5 (Howard 4, Helmink). Total fouls: B 16, J 16. Fouled out: Kammerer.
