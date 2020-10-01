BARABOO — Watertown’s volleyball team improved to 2-4 on the season with a 25-22, 25-12, 25-17 sweep over Baraboo on Thursday.
“Our defense really sparked our offense tonight with some of the most solid serve-receive and passing we’ve seen all season,” Watertown volleyball coach Erin Steuerwald said. “It was really great to see some of our hitters come alive tonight as well with some great looks from (junior middle) Maryann Gudenkauf, hitting a .533. We are really satisfied and will work to keep this momentum into next week’s three home games.”
Sophomore setter Payton Rotes put up 17 assists while senior setter and right side Alayna Westenberg added 11 assists, six kills, five digs and 1.5 blocks. Senior outside hitter Kennedy Pugh had a team-high nine kills to go with six digs, while Gudenkauf added eight kills and a team-leading three blocks. Senior libero Elise Hickey led in digs (10) and tied for the lead in aces (four). Sophomore middle Abby Walsh added six kills. Senior outside hitter Abby Stas served four aces.
Watertown hosts Edgewood on Tuesday.
