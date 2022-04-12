Edgewood scores 10 in the first inning, whips Waterloo Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Apr 12, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SUN PRAIRIE — Edgewood scored 10 runs in the first inning and went on to defeat Waterloo’s baseball team 15-5 in five innings on Monday at Sun Prairie High School.Cooper Setz took the loss for Waterloo (0-2). Trevor Firari and Kaden Ring each had two hits for the Pirates.EDGEWOOD 15, WATERLOO 5Waterloo 100 13 — 5 7 2Edgewood (10)10 04 — 15 13 3WP: MelloLP: SetzPitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W (Setz L 0.1-6-10-10-0-1, Ring 3.2-6-4-4-3-2, Tschanz 0.1-1-1-1-0-1), E (Mello W 3-3-1-1-4-1, Thompson 1-1-1-1-2-2), Yaucher 1-3-3-0-0-1)Leading hitters — W (Firari 2x3, Ring 2x3), E (Trudgeon 2x3, Drumm 2x3, Mello 2x3, Yaucher 2x4, Sheahan 2x3)2B — W (Unzueta), E (Mello)3B — W (Trudgeon, Drumm) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Early morning fire leaves one dead Proposed bar raises concern Schug to Illinois, WUSD pursues permanent successor Smith unseats Wagner in Watertown race David L. "Speed" Vogel Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 4-8
