SUN PRAIRIE — Edgewood scored 10 runs in the first inning and went on to defeat Waterloo’s baseball team 15-5 in five innings on Monday at Sun Prairie High School.

Cooper Setz took the loss for Waterloo (0-2). Trevor Firari and Kaden Ring each had two hits for the Pirates.

EDGEWOOD 15, WATERLOO 5

Waterloo 100 13 — 5 7 2

Edgewood (10)10 04 — 15 13 3

WP: Mello

LP: Setz

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W (Setz L 0.1-6-10-10-0-1, Ring 3.2-6-4-4-3-2, Tschanz 0.1-1-1-1-0-1), E (Mello W 3-3-1-1-4-1, Thompson 1-1-1-1-2-2), Yaucher 1-3-3-0-0-1)

Leading hitters — W (Firari 2x3, Ring 2x3), E (Trudgeon 2x3, Drumm 2x3, Mello 2x3, Yaucher 2x4, Sheahan 2x3)

2B — W (Unzueta), E (Mello)

3B — W (Trudgeon, Drumm)

