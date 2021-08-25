COLUMBUS — Jefferson’s girls tennis team swept host Columbus 5-0 in a dual consisting of doubles matches due to threats of incoming weather on Tuesday.

At the No. 1 flight, junior Gracie Niebler and senior Meghan Magner beat Michaela Benisch and Macy Woodward 6-0, 6-0. The Eagles’ Lilly Duddeck and Alexa Medina, both juniors, knocked off Faith Baerwolf and Morgan Stadler 6-1, 6-0 at the No. 2 flight.

“We looked pretty good today,” Jefferson girls tennis coach Steve Rogers said. “Our first set was better than our second set. Don’t know if we got a little complacent in the second set and maybe lost a little focus there.

“Gracie and Meghan like to play doubles together. With the Fort Atkinson doubles tournament that was rained out coming up next Monday, this was good experience for us. I thought we played well.”

The Eagles play at the Whitewater Quadrangular on Thursday.

JEFFERSON 5,

COLUMBUS 0

Doubles: Niebler/Magner def. Benisch/Woodward 6-0, 6-0; Duddeck/Medina def. Baerwolf/Stadler 6-1, 6-0; O’Reilly/Rutkowski def. Clark/Hundt 6-1, 6-1; Dempsey/Kamenick def. K. Olson/R. Olson 6-0, 6-2; Mengel/Messmann def. H. Borreson/C. Borreson 6-2, 6-3.

