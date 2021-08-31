Junior midfielder Denzel Esquivel scored five minutes into the match as Watertown’s boys soccer team earned a 1-1 draw with former Badger South rival Monona Grove on Tuesday at Landsverk Field.
MG has been a difficult matchup in recent years for the Goslings, and the Silver Eagles brought plenty of skill and speed to this matchup. But they didn’t get the result they were looking for this time.
“This was a culture building result tonight,” Watertown boys soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said. “In my preseason notes, I had that exact goal at the top of the list. We needed some early results that would show what kind of program we are and what our culture is – teamwork, unity, sportsmanship, work ethic. We showed that tonight.
“Monona Grove is always a tough team to play. They have talented players, many who play on good club teams around the Madison area. We knew this would be a challenge, but we also know we have the capability to play with anyone. True to form, MG peppered junior goalkeeper Roberto Ortega, Jr. with 15 shots on goal (21 overall).”
Esquivel scored on an assist from senior midfielder Jacob Narkis.
“We were pleasantly surprised to open the game with a quick goal in the fifth minute,” Kratzer said. “Denzel started the game at striker and got a great through ball from Jacob and buried it past the Monona Grove goalkeeper.”
The Silver Eagles equalized five minutes later when junior midfielder Ben Zielke knocked in a rebound. Ortega tapped away a high shot, but the ball caromed off the crossbar and back into the field play, where Zielke converged for an easy finish. Monona Grove put a lot of pressure on after that, but Ortega and the defense were up to the task. Esquivel nearly had his second goal later in the half, but the play was wiped out.
“Esquivel had what we thought was his second goal in the middle of the first half, but it was called offside,” Kratzer said. “MG continued to create shot opportunities and we were reacting, bending not breaking.
“We did a much better job creating scoring opportunities of our own in the second half and MG continued what they did in the first half. It was back and forth, with our defense bending, not breaking. Ortega saved us late in the game with a fantastic diving save in the 57th minute and another leaping punch save in the 65th minute. Senior Owen Harris took a great shot in the 67th that banged off the crossbar. MG was awarded a penalty kick in the 72nd minute that banged off the crossbar. It was a tense second half with both teams making great plays.
“It was an exciting match to be a part of. I’m impressed with the result. A draw against Monona Grove is a win in my book and all the Goslings on that field tonight earned it.”
Watertown’s JV lost to Monona Grove 2-1.
The Goslings host Reedsburg on Tuesday.
WATERTOWN 1, MONONA GROVE 1
Monona Grove 1 0 — 0
Watertown 1 0 — 0
W — Esquivel 5:00
MG — Zielke 10:00
Saves — MG (Adrians 5), W (Ortega 18)
