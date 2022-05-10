BELOIT -- The Jefferson softball team took another step toward its third straight Rock Valley Conference title by beating host Beloit Turner 4-0 on Tuesday.
JHS freshman starter Aeryn Messmann pitched a gem, striking out 12 with no walks over seven innings of two-hit ball on 78 pitches. Messmann retired 14 consecutive batters in the middle innings and permitted only a pair of singles.
"The girls came to play and Beloit came to play too," Jefferson softball coach Mark Peterson said. "Aeryn pitched her best game of the year. She had terrific command and really hit her spots. Her sister Aidyn called a great game behind the plate catching."
Offensively, senior leadoff hitter Savannah Serdynski continued to show her penchant for getting on base, producing a 3-for-4 game.
Serdynski singled the open the third inning, took second on a fielder's choice, advanced to third on a fly ball in the outfield and scored on a bunt single by freshman Breleigh Mengel. Freshman Hildie Dempsey, who was 2-for-4, followed with a two-run single up the middle.
"On our first run, Bre laid down a nice bunt, which was huge," Peterson said. "They got froze on it and misplayed it. Hildie then had a huge two-run single with runners on second and third. Abby Helmink gave us a little insurance in the sixth."
Messmann led off the sixth with a line shot double to right and her courtesy runner -- senior Jadyn Splittgerber -- scored on a two-out base knock by senior Abby Helmink for the final margin.
Jefferson, which won its 14th straight game while improving to 17-1 overall and 15-1 in RVC games, can clinch a share of the league title at home on Senior Night versus Big Foot Thursday at 5 p.m. The Eagles close the conference portion of their schedule at McFarland Friday.
Turner (12-3, 11-3) starter Rileigh Rose took the loss, allowing four earned runs on nine hits with one strikeout, one walk in seven frames.
"Turner played good defense and made great defensive plays," Peterson said. "They made great plays in the outfield and fielded every hard hit ball in the infield. That is a much-improved team and a good road win for us."
