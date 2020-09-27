Watertown’s boys cross country team won while the girls placed second at their fifth home meet on Saturday.
The Goslings won the boys event with 32 points, beating out Beaver Dam (38) and Lakeside Lutheran (56).
“We are happy with the wins against two solid programs,” Watertown cross country coach Kirk Wackett said.
“The wind definitely played a factor in times and course management as runners were returning from the middle hill section. The whole stretch along Carriage Hill Drive was a strong head wind. The athletes do have great fan support along the road there to help them through it. Beaver Dam is a sub sectional opponent we will see again.
Senior Chris Kitzhaber led Watertown, placing second in a course and season best time of 17 minutes, 59 seconds.
“Chris had an excellent race with very little drop off through the middle mile where they hit the biggest uphill section,” Wackett said.
Senior Josh Krueger also ran a course and season best time of 18:08 and placed third to join Kitzhaber as a medalist.
“Josh and Chris continue to work strongly together in and out of races to lead us,” Wackett said.
Senior Nathan Williams placed sixth in 19:04.
“Nathan got caught in a bubble of his own in this race where the gap was 20-25 seconds in front and behind him,” Wackett said.
Junior Ben Gifford (tenth, 20:06) and senior Holden Thielke (11th, 20:07) rounded out the team scoring. Senior Jack Heier (14th, 20:42) and junior Clarence Zabel (15th, 20:49) turned in the team’s sixth and seventh finishes.
“Ben and Holden are consistently scoring in our top five now,” Wackett said.
Beaver Dam’s girls were dominant, winning with 23 points. Watertown (48) and Lakeside Lutheran (63) took second and third.
Senior Emma Gilbertsen led Watertown for the second time this season, placing second in a course and season-best time of 21:48.
“I think Emma had a remarkable second half to her race today,” Wackett said. “She maintained good turnover up the hill section in the middle and brought it home strong in the end.”
Senior Autumn Meyers joined Gilbertsen as a medalist, placing fifth in 22:10. “She was only three seconds off of her season best,” Wackett said. “She led our girls through the first two miles today and has gotten out well in each race.”
Sophomore Mikaylah Fesser was the third Goslings in for the second straight meet, placing 15th in 23:49.
“She was only five seconds off her season best,” Wackett said. “Mikaylah has found a new level of consistency this past couple of weeks.”
Senior Gretchen Roost (17th, 23:57) and freshman Alaena Tobin (19th, 24:34) also scored for the Goslings.
“Gretchen ran a season best,” Wackett said. “Gretchen is showing a lot of grit in her last three races, especially in the later crunch time of the last 400-800 meters. Alaena has been a consistent top five scorer for us all season and continues to have a solid freshman season.”
Junior Meghan Hurtgen (24th, 26:02) and senior Jadyn Zechzer (26th, 26:07) turned in the team’s sixth and seventh finishes.
“The girls have run into some deep girls teams each of the last few weeks,” Wackett said. “The Beaver Dam team might be the deepest team we have had here this season. Our consistent training regimen is going to pay off in a few weeks.”
Watertown hosts Lake Mills and Johnson Creek next Saturday.
Weiland, Minning
lead Warriors
Freshmen Cameron Weiland (fourth, 18:22) and Mark Garcia (fifth, 18:33), junior Jonathan Abel (12th, 20:25) and freshmen Daniel Ertman (18th, 21:12) and Markus Rabehl (20th, 21:37) scored for Lakeside’s boys. Sophomore Abigail Minning (sixth, 22:35), freshmen Paige Krahn (13th, 23:39) and Mia Krahn (16th, 23:54), junior Mya Hemling (20th, 24:41) and sophomore Rose Hissom (22nd, 25:30) scored for Lakeside’s girls.
“On a windy day at Watertown High School, most of our athletes ran slower than a week ago at the Angel Invitational, but we still had some very competitive individual races,” Lakeside Lutheran cross country coach Cameron Ausen said. “Abigail Minning battled some mid-race discomfort and rebounded well to almost crack the top-5. On the boys’ side, freshman Cameron Weiland led the way despite having stomach problems during the race.”
Lakeside hosts an invitational on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
“We are hoping for better results as we continue to put in plenty of work,” Ausen said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.