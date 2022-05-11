WATERLOO — Jordan Radloff was 5-for-5 and winning pitcher Cal Hush drove in three runs in Waterloo’s 14-4 Capitol South baseball win over New Glarus on Tuesday at Fireman’s Park.
Waterloo (6-7, 3-4 in conference) erupted for 18 hits on the day and set the tone with a six-run rally in the first inning. New Glarus slipped to 6-6 and 4-4 in conference.
"Solid win tonight against a team that had been playing really well,” Waterloo baseball coach Dennis Klubertanz said. "In what seems to be our MO, we fell behind after the first inning but answered right back in the bottom half to seize the momentum.
"Cal Hush threw pretty well for four-plus innings and Antonio Unzueta came on in relief and was really sharp to dampen a potential rally by New Glarus in the fifth.
"Jordan Radloff with an amazing night going 5-for-5 at the plate. Offensively, overall a great effort with 18 hits. We really put the pressure on them tonight. Too many great contributions to mention from a number of players. We seem to finally be settled as a team and hopefully we can get on a roll here going forward.”
Waterloo plays at Wisconsin Heights on Friday.
WATERLOO 14, NEW GLARUS 4
New Glarus 100 210 — 4 9 2
Waterloo 620 222 — 14 18 4
WP: Hush
LP: Alt
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — NG (Alt 0.2-4-5-2-0-0, Milbauer 3-6-5-3-1-2, Warrell 2-8-4-4-0-2), W (Hush 4-8-4-3-2-1, Unzueta 2-1-0-0-1-0)
Leading hitters — NG (Milbauer 2x3, Butler 2x3, 2B), W (Sampo 2x4, Setz 2x4, 2B, Radloff 5x5, Lauersdorf 2x4, Hush 2x3)
Friday’s game
WATERLOO 12, DEERFIELD 3
WATERLOO — Cal Hush drove in three runs and Jordan Radloff worked four innings to earn the decision in Waterloo’s 12-3 win over Deerfield on Friday at Fireman’s Park.
Cooper Setz, Antonio Unzueta and Radloff each drove in two runs for the Pirates, who made the most of 10 hits and six walks.
Radloff allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Owen Haseleu finished up in relief and struck out three.
WATERLOO 12, DEERFIELD 3
Deerfield 110 100 0 — 3 8 2
Waterloo 050 610 X — 12 10 3
WP: Radloff
LP: Drobac
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D (Drobac 3-7-6-4-2-3, Hahn 3-3-6-4-5-3), W (Radloff 4-5-3-1-5-2, Haseleu 3-3-0-0-3-1)
Leading hitters — D (Fisher 2x3, HR, Drobac 2x4), W (Setz 2x2, Radloff 2x4, 2B, Lauersdorf 2x3, 2B)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.