Gapinski makes honorable mention team for D1 All-State Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Mar 22, 2022

Watertown senior forward Nate Gapinski received honorable mention in WBCA Division 1 All-State voting. Gapinski averaged 18.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

Watertown senior forward Nate Gapinski earned honorable mention in WBCA Division 1 All-State voting.

Gapinski averaged 18.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. The Winona State recruit led the Goslings in all three categories.

WBCA Division 1 All-State

Leon Bond, Sr., Wauwatosa East
Demarion Burch, Jr., Milwaukee Hamilton
Steven Clay, Sr., Menomonee Falls
Tyran Cook, Jr., Waukesha South
Chevalier Emery, Sr., Neenah
John Kinziger, Jr., De Pere
Maximus Nelson, Sr., Appleton North
Jackson Paveletzke, Sr., Kimberly
Andrew Rohde, Sr., Brookfield Central
Seth Trimble, Sr., Menomonee Falls
Mac Wrecke, Jr., Arrowhead

Honorable Mention

Will Boser, Sr., Eau Claire Memorial
Terryon Brumby, Sr., Racine Case
Jake Fisher, Sr., Oconomowoc
Tim Franks, Soph., Homestead
Joey Fuhremann, Sr., Waunakee
Nathan Gapinski, Sr., Watertown
Dan Gherezgher, Sr., Brookfield East
Caleb Glaser, Jr., Appleton East
Marcus Hall, Jr., D.C. Everest
Chase Hinson, Sr., Marshfield
Will Hornseth, Soph., De Pere
Gavyn Hurley, Jr., Middleton
Amari Jedkins, Sr., Racine Case
Arhman Lewis, Jr., Madison La Follette
Sam Mickelson, Soph., Madison Memorial
Chris Morgan, Sr., Kaukauna
Ben Olson, Sr., Sun Prairie
Andre Renta, Sr., Hudson
Mekhi Shaw, Sr., Eau Claire Memorial
Luther Smith, Jr., Jr., Sussex Hamilton
Nate Streveler, Sr., Stevens Point
Ryan Sweeney, Sr., Green Bay East
Carter Thomas, Sr., Neenah
Najashi Tolefree, Sr., West Allis Central
Isaac Verges, Sr., Franklin
Drew Wagner, Soph., Kettle Moraine
