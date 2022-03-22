Nate Gapinski
Watertown senior forward Nate Gapinski received honorable mention in WBCA Division 1 All-State voting. Gapinski averaged 18.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

 Kevin Wilson

Watertown senior forward Nate Gapinski earned honorable mention in WBCA Division 1 All-State voting.

Gapinski averaged 18.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. The Winona State recruit led the Goslings in all three categories.

WBCA Division 1 All-State

Leon Bond, Sr., Wauwatosa East

Demarion Burch, Jr., Milwaukee Hamilton

Steven Clay, Sr., Menomonee Falls

Tyran Cook, Jr., Waukesha South

Chevalier Emery, Sr., Neenah

John Kinziger, Jr., De Pere

Maximus Nelson, Sr., Appleton North

Jackson Paveletzke, Sr., Kimberly

Andrew Rohde, Sr., Brookfield Central

Seth Trimble, Sr., Menomonee Falls

Mac Wrecke, Jr., Arrowhead

Honorable Mention

Will Boser, Sr., Eau Claire Memorial

Terryon Brumby, Sr., Racine Case

Jake Fisher, Sr., Oconomowoc

Tim Franks, Soph., Homestead

Joey Fuhremann, Sr., Waunakee

Nathan Gapinski, Sr., Watertown

Dan Gherezgher, Sr., Brookfield East

Caleb Glaser, Jr., Appleton East

Marcus Hall, Jr., D.C. Everest

Chase Hinson, Sr., Marshfield

Will Hornseth, Soph., De Pere

Gavyn Hurley, Jr., Middleton

Amari Jedkins, Sr., Racine Case

Arhman Lewis, Jr., Madison La Follette

Sam Mickelson, Soph., Madison Memorial

Chris Morgan, Sr., Kaukauna

Ben Olson, Sr., Sun Prairie

Andre Renta, Sr., Hudson

Mekhi Shaw, Sr., Eau Claire Memorial

Luther Smith, Jr., Jr., Sussex Hamilton

Nate Streveler, Sr., Stevens Point

Ryan Sweeney, Sr., Green Bay East

Carter Thomas, Sr., Neenah

Najashi Tolefree, Sr., West Allis Central

Isaac Verges, Sr., Franklin

Drew Wagner, Soph., Kettle Moraine

