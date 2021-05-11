AVALON — Jefferson placed 10th at a Rock Valley Conference boys golf mini meet Tuesday at Prairie Woods Golf Course with a score of 230.
Austin Steies carded a 55 for the Eagles. Josh Gehl fired a 56, while Alek Kuykendahl shot a 57. Dylan Dettman rounded out the lineup with a 62.
Team scores: Edgerton 168, Evansville 171, Brodhead 187, Clinton 193, East Troy 195, Whitewater 201, McFarland 202, Big Foot 209, Beloit Turner 209, Jefferson 230.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.