AVALON — Jefferson placed 10th at a Rock Valley Conference boys golf mini meet Tuesday at Prairie Woods Golf Course with a score of 230.

Austin Steies carded a 55 for the Eagles. Josh Gehl fired a 56, while Alek Kuykendahl shot a 57. Dylan Dettman rounded out the lineup with a 62.

Team scores: Edgerton 168, Evansville 171, Brodhead 187, Clinton 193, East Troy 195, Whitewater 201, McFarland 202, Big Foot 209, Beloit Turner 209, Jefferson 230.

