Five area wrestlers made it to the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament this season, but for the first time in tournament history, they are headed in different directions this Saturday.
Watertown sophomore 120-pounder Oscar Wilkowski will compete in the Division 1 tournament at Kaukauna High School. Jefferson senior Aaron Heine heads to Adams-Friendship for the Division 2 tournament for his second consecutive appearance in the 182-pound field. Waterloo senior Juan Alonso (126) and freshman Trevor Firari (152) and Dodgeland junior Louis White (220) take part in the Division 3 tournament at Wausau West High School.
Normally, these Jefferson and Dodge County athletes would be making the short trek to the Kohl Center in Madison. This year, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the trip to state will be considerably longer.
“We’ll probably have to leave Waterloo at 5 a.m.,” Waterloo wrestling coach Thurston Schuster said. “I think I’m going to have my assistant coach drive, so I can sleep on the way up like the wrestlers are.”
Wilkowski is making his first trip to the high school state tournament, and in doing so, is carry on with a family tradition. His uncles, Glenn and Ben Pero, and his older brother, Ed, were all state medalists. Glenn won a state title with an unbeaten record his senior year, while Ben Pero and Ed Wilkowski were state runners-up their junior seasons.
The second of three Wilkowski wrestlers in his immediate family won a conference title as a freshman and made it to the sectional. He heads to state with an 11-1 record, with the loss coming to Oconomowoc sophomore Quintin Wolbert by a 4-3 decision in the sectional final.
“That’s not how I wanted to end up, in second place, but it’s next week that really matters,” Wilkowski said. “I just need to keep my head high, work on a few things, polish up my moves and take it to them next week.”
Another tournament tweak this season due to the pandemic has the field in each division slimmed down to eight wrestlers, down from 24 in Division 1 and 12 in Divisions 2 and 3. As usual, the top six in each bracket earn medals.
Watertown wrestling coach RJ Dilcher feels like the state tournament got under way at the sectional last week.
“Wrestling that Oconomowoc kid, he’s a tough kid that we’re going to see three weekends in a row, probably,” Dilcher said. “When asking Oscar, that’s placing at the state tournament right there. Eight guys are going. That’s your state tournament placement rounds right there.”
Having to wear masks while competing and wrestling duals only without spectators were other strange factors in COVID-19 life in the 2020-21 season, but it was better than having no season at all.
“It’s been good (this season),” Wilkowski said. “I’m still working hard, making the most of it. I’m just lucky I get to wrestle. I’ve wrestled at Kaukauna for the Fargo Camp. It’s a super nice facility.”
Heine hasn’t wrestled at Adams-Friendship before. It will be strange wrestling a one-day state tournament instead of the normal three days.
“It’s going to be weird,” Heine said. “I had one match one day, two the next, then a third or fourth the next day. I’m not really physically prepared like I would be in past years for a five match tournament. That’s why I am putting it on the next level in practice this week. I am excited. I’ll miss the fact that it won’t be the Kohl Center, but I will manage the pressure better than the first time. I’m more prepared.
“Even though it’s a little different set-up, I’ll have a little more confidence. I’m the senior. I’m the one that can take the title. I just have to work for it. Last year, I was a junior and everybody else was a senior, so I was feeling like, what do I do? This year, I get a whole week to prepare instead of three days. I’ve been busting my butt in practice.”
Heine is another wrestler who is continuing a family legacy.
“In a COVID season, we were just so glad to see Aaron (celebrate qualifying) with his dad, Brian, and his grandfather, Dick,” Jefferson co-wrestling coach Devin Weber said. “That’s three generations of state qualifiers. I didn’t know if we’d have that (opportunity for them to watch him compete). To have that moment with those three is pretty cool.”
Heine is a gifted soccer player who hopes to extend his career scoring totals from 50 goals to the 65-70 range when the delayed fall sports season starts on March 22. That season will only last a month, and then he’ll look forward to playing centerfielder for the baseball team in a delayed start to the spring season. But first, he’ll finish out competing in his favorite sport.
“I will admit, wrestling is so exhausting,” Heine said. “It takes up all my time in the winter. I am very confident in this sport. If I mess up, it’s on me. I know what I have to improve instead of whole team. In other sports, If one person makes a mistake, it can all fall apart. I like it being on me in my match, instead of whole team working together. I prefer going out there myself and kicking butt. Wrestling is my favorite and baseball and soccer are behind it.”
Wrestling has become a high profile sport in Waterloo. This marks the third consecutive season Schuster has taken a wrestler to state, and the first time he has taken two of them.
Alonso is looking to improve on a one-and-done showing at state last season. The pandemic hit the U.S. shortly after the state tournament wrapped up last year. Everything was up in the air after that.
“Over the summer, I wasn’t sure what would happen,” Alonso said. “I still went to the Askren Academy and hoped to have a season. At the beginning of the year, things were so uncertain, so I tried to wrestle as much as possible.
“For me, it’s been going really well, but since I didn’t have ay big tournaments, I didn’t wrestle better guys. There are no ranked kids in our conference, so having quality matches was difficult.”
Alonso finally got a couple tough matches in duals with Iowa-Grant/Highland and Markesan shortly before regionals, and hasn’t lost since dropping those two matches.
“Every year, I always face a slump, always toward end of season, but I am able to recover well and finish the season strong,” Alonso said. “I’ve gotten a lot better at turning people this year. It’s been a long four years with coach Schuster, but it’s been a lot of fun. I’m going to miss it. It has helped me a lot (in terms of) facing adversity.
“(Our senior class), we were all pretty new to the sport, but coach built it up. Our sophomore year, we won our first conference championship. Senior year, we won again, and won our regional. Everybody has been working really hard. I never expected us to be where we are today, but everybody put in the work. I’m just proud of everybody.”
Firari has quickly developed into a force at 152. That’s not an easy weight class to shine in as a ninth grader.
“It’s a pretty good feat to make it to state as a freshman, especially at 152,” Schuster said. “We’ve got a lot left with him. The kid’s pretty tough. I’ve been throwing as many ranked guys as I possibly can at him this season and he keeps tearing them up.”
Firari started wrestling in first grade. He won a title at the youth state tournament in seventh grade.
“My dad wrestled a couple years in high school,” Firari said. “I didn’t take it too seriously until probably fifth grade. Then I realized I could probably go somewhere. Getting to state in high school is more difficult. One of my goals was to be a state qualifier.
“Toward the start of the year, things went kind of slow, but as the season progressed, I got way more experienced guys to wrestle, and it benefited me a lot. My leg riding defense and my work on bottom and just being more aggressive (have all improved). I still need to work on my shots.”
Schuster thinks Alonso has a better chance to win a medal at this tournament, but doesn’t count either wrestler out of the mix.
“At the state tournament, there are eight guys,” Schuster said. “Everyone will be good. You’ve got to realize you are good as well, and have the confidence to get your moves done. You see upsets happen every year at the state tournament, and you never know when it could happen.”
Dodgeland’s numbers aren’t where Waterloo’s are at the moment, but the Trojans have sent wrestlers to state consistently over the years and White extended the tradition with his second place finish at the Dodgeland sectional last week.
White made the most of his chance to finally wrestle in the postseason.
“I’ve gotten sick right before regionals the last two years, so I haven’t gotten chance to wrestle,” White said. “I was definitely having some butterflies going into the day.”
White started wrestling when he was five years old, and showed great potential last season, even when he lost matches to Johnson Creek’s Lukas David, a two-time state qualifier.
“I’ve gotten a lot better,” White said. “My conditioning has gotten better. That’s a big part of it. Going against Lukas David last year, I wasn’t used to going past that first period. Once he took me out of that period, there wasn’t a whole lot I could do. In my wrestleback against (Princeton/Green Lake’s) Alexander Dougas, it took me 5 minutes, 50 seconds, and I was able to wrestle through it.”
White has a reputation as a thrower, but he’s expanding his game as he goes.
“People know I like to throw,” White said. “Some guys know how you wrestle and you aren’t going to just be able to throw them every time. I like to set it up and make them think I’m going to try and throw them, then do an arm spin and then drop it down and hit a single.”
White credited senior teammate Andrew Benzing (170) and 2020 graduate Ty Bader (182), a pair of state qualifiers last season, for working in the room with him.
“This year, I am the biggest guy on our team,” White said. “Ty has been coaching, and Andrew’s been up there all year. They are the guys I wrestle. Andrew is the closest guy on the team (to my size).”
White watched Bader and Benzing compete at state last season and is eager for his chance to do the same, even if it’s not in the Kohl Center.
“It was an exciting experience to watch it,” White said. “I was upset I didn’t get a chance to do it myself. That put a damper on the experience. But we get two matches this year. Only eight make it to state instead of the normal amount, so the worst I can do is eighth. I am already at a good spot. I’m working hard this week. I could go out there and win a match or two or more. We’ll see what Saturday brings. It will be an exciting experience, even though it’s not going to be the normal experience.”
Dodgeland wrestling coach Dean Burrow is glad White gets a chance to wrestle at least twice.
“I’ve been arguing that’s the way the state tournament should be for years,” Burrow said. “Louis has never been able to compete at regionals or sectionals, so this has been great to see. He’s very good on his feet. He loves throws and he is quite good at a number of them. He’s a kid who can impress you one moment and frustrate you the next, but he can be spectacular.”
A breakdown of each area wrestler’s weight class is listed below.
Division 1
120
Upper bracket
Shane Corrigan, De Pere, 11-1, Jr. vs. Bryan Winans, Kaukauna, 15-2, So.
Quintin Wolbert, Ocon, 15-2, So. vs. Luca Paladino, Oak Creek, 11-2, Sr.
Lower bracket
Alec Hunter, Oshkosh West, 16-0, Sr. vs. Preston Spray, Wisconsin Rapids, 15-1, Jr.
Jaden Bird, Burlington, 13-0, Sr. vs. Oscar Wilkowski, Watertown, 11-1, So.
Outlook: Wolbert earned himself a good draw with the one-point win over Wilkowski in the sectional final. Assuming he gets by Paladino, he’ll likely face Corrigan, who placed second at 106 a year ago.
Wilkowski has three returning medalists on his side of the bracket. Hunter took second at 113 last year. Bird placed third at 113 last year Spray placed fourth at 106 last year. If Wilkowski brings home a medal, he will definitely have earned it. But his performances against Wolbert, not to mention the 11-2 major decision he put on Waunakee senior Kolby Heinz, the Mukwanago sectional champion at 126 last week, prove he’s a legitimate contender.
Division 2
182
Upper bracket
Blaine Guthrie, Baldwin-Woodville, 19-0, Sr. vs. Aaron Heine, Jefferson, 11-1, Sr.
Clayton Whiting, Oconto Falls, 14-0, Jr. vs. Isaac Vandermeer, Kiel, 10-3, Sr.
Lower bracket
Cole Hoesley, Brodhead/Juda, 10-0, Jr. vs. Ian Smith, Northwestern, 14-2, Fr.
Mike Volz, New Holstein, 10-1, Sr. vs. Evan Miller, Winneconne, 14-4, Sr.
Outlook: Whiting won the 170 state title last year. Guthrie placed third at 182 last year, including an 8-0 major decision over Heine in the consolation semifinals. Heine is the only other returning qualifier in the field, making his chances of winning a medal promising.
Division 3
126
Upper bracket
Tanner Gerber, Cameron, 13-0, Jr. vs. Jericho Helser, Shiocton, 12-2, Sr.
Juan Alonso, Waterloo, 16-3, Sr. vs. Tate Flege, Aquinas, 13-3, Sp.
Lower bracket
Bryer Christel, Reedsville, 8-0, Sp. vs. Derick Vollendorf, Ladysmith, 12-3, Sr.
Tarrin Riley, Mineral Point, 11-0, Sp. vs. Jordan Luhr, Kenosha Christian Life, 13-4, Fr.
Outlook: Gerber won the 113 title last year. Helser placed fifth at 120. Whether Alonso wins or loses in the first round, he’ll face a proven medalist in his second match.
The other side appears wide open. Riley won a decision over Vollendorf in the first round last year at 120.
152
Upper bracket
Kole Marko, St. Croix Falls, 15-0, Jr. vs. Trevor Firari, Waterloo, 18-2, Fr.
Aiden Brosinski, De Soto, 15-0, Jr. vs. Max Sokolski, Bonduel, 17-1, Sr.
Lower bracket
Brant Cracraft, Mishicot, Jr. vs. Colton Cutts, Iowa-Grant/Highland, 11-2, Jr.
Korben Brown, Parkview, 12-1, Sr. vs. Jacob Heiden, Stratford, 18-2, Sr.
Outlook: Marko is a two-time state champ who won 145 last year. Brosinski and Sokoliski meet in a rematch of last year’s 138 quarterfinals, won by Brosinski 8-6. Brosinski placed third and Sokoliski placed sixth.
Brown looks like the favorite to make the finals on the other side. He pinned Heiden in a consolation match at 152 last year on his way to a third place finish.
220
Upper bracket
Gavin Tegels, Cadott, 15-1, Jr. vs. Louis White, Dodgeland, 15-3, Jr.
David Gauderman, Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 16-1, So. vs. Daniel Nordstrom, Mineral Point, 9-1, Sr.
Lower bracket
Dylan Nottestad, Westby, 19-0, Jr. vs. Cole Ebert, Reedsville, 6-1, Jr.
Isaiah Hernandez, Kenosha Christian Life, 14-3, Sr. vs. Milan Monchilovich, Cumberland, 14-1, Sr.
Outlook: Five of the ranked wrestlers in this field squared off at the state tournament at this weight class a year ago. Tegels earned the highest finish, placing fourth. Ebert beat Nottestad 3-1 in the fifth place match. Monchilovich pinned Hernandez in the first round. The top-ranked newcomer, Gauderman, beat Ebert 6-5 in the sectional final.
“He has a tough first round,” Burrow said. “Cadott kids are usually good. We’ve run into them before with Ryan Neu at state.
With a loss, White would likely face Nordstrom, the other qualifier who wasn’t at state last year.
“It’s a little strange this year, but guys are making the best of what they’ve got,” Burrow said. “At least they get two chances to wrestle at state this year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.