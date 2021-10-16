LAKE MILLS -- It would not have been a shock to outside observers if the Lake Mills football program took a step back in 2021 after graduating a distinguished senior class that helped win the program's first league championship since 1988 in 2019, adding a regional championship last season.
This season, the L-Cats showed time and time again that backtracking was far from their plans, and now they have a conference championship to boot.
Junior quarterback Caden Belling threw three touchdowns and the Lake Mills defense stifled Horicon/Hustisford in a 35-0 Capitol Conference win on Senior Night and Parents Night Friday at L-Cat Stadium, clinching a share of the league title.
The L-Cats (7-2, 6-1 Capitol) are winners of six straight to close the regular season and for only the second time in those games did not trail in the fourth quarter or overtime.
Columbus (8-1, 6-1) beat Lakeside Lutheran 49-21 on Friday to also clinch a share. The Cardinals' only loss came from a week five forfeit against Walworth Big Foot due to situations surrounding COVID-19.
Lake Mills, which has won four straight at home, led 7-0 two minutes into the game after senior lineman David Bruce recovered Nathan Spoerl's blocked punt in the end zone.
Belling, who was 17-for-22 passing for 235 yards, then connected with senior wide receiver Cole Flood for a seven-yard score with 4 minutes, 50 seconds left in the opening quarter. Junior wide receiver JP Rguig caught a 22-yard score with 3:50 left before the half to make it 21-0.
Senior running back Carson Lund scored from a yard out midway through the third quarter and sophomore wide receiver Matthew Stenbroten caught a 14-yard score with 29 seconds left in the third for the final margin.
The L-Cats had a 317-66 edge in total offense, allowing only five passing yards and six first downs.
Lund had 16 carries for 68 yards. Senior wide receiver Michael Stenbroten caught five passes for 71 yards, junior wideout Rex Cassady had four receptions totaling 67 yards and Rguig made three catches for 50 yards.
For Husticon (0-9, 0-7), quarterback Carter Schwartz went 1-for-9 for five yards with an interception. Preston Bertz had six carries for 46 yards while Alex Davis finished with 33 yards on four totes.
Lake Mills enters the WIAA Division 4 playoffs and is awaiting its Level 1 opponent.
LAKE MILLS 35,
HORICON/HUSTISFORD 0
Horicon/Hustisford 0 0 0 0 -- 0
Lake Mills 14 7 14 0 -- 35
Scoring plays
LM -- Dav. Bruce recovers blocked punt (Hagedorn kick)
LM -- Flood 7 pass from Belling (Hagedorn kick)
LM -- Rguig 22 pass from Belling (Hagedorn kick)
LM -- Lund 1 run (Hagedorn kick)
LM -- Ma. Stenbroten 14 pass from Belling (Hagedorn kick)
Team statistics
Total offense: H/H 66, LM 317; Passing yards: H/H 5, LM 239; Rushing attempts-yards: H/H 30-61, LM 25-78; Penalties-yards: H/H 3-15, LM 4-25; Fumbles-fumbles lost: H/H 0-0, LM 0-0; Interceptions thrown: H/H 2, LM 1; First downs: H/H 6, LM 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.