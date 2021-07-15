Trevor Tietz
Trevor Tietz pitches in a Rock River League baseball game for the Watertown Cardinals during the 2020 season. Tietz, a 2018 graduate of Watertown High School who pitched in the Major League Baseball Draft League this season, signed with the Milwaukee Brewers as an undrafted free agent on Tuesday.

 Kevin Wilson

The average Joe might have watched Trevor Tietz growing up and thought he was just another chucker.

Others watched the 2018 Watertown High School graduate growing up and saw serious potential. One scout writing for a Major League League baseball Mock Draft board shared that opinion.

“An athletic 6-foot-2 loose-armed righty who throws from high three-quarter slot,” the scout wrote in May.

“Tietz has good arm speed and repeats his delivery. He fills the zone with strikes via a lively fastball at 89-94, and touches 95 mph.

“He also shows good feel for a changeup which is thrown with good arm speed. His slider is a tight breaker at 80-82 mph with a 2500+ spin rate.”

Tietz, who played for Jefferson Community College in Missouri before competing in the newly formed Major League Draft League this season, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

Tietz topped the Draft League’s Hop Leaderboard for the season at 115.

The Hop score quantifies the level of hop in a fastball.

A fastball with hop has a flat vertical approach angle, more rise than run, and visually jumps through the strike zone. Hop generates higher Whiff and Pop-Up percentages, especially when thrown up in the zone.

