LAKE MILLS -- Nora Statz went 3-for-4 with three RBIs to back Kieghtan Rank, who allowed three hits in five shutout innings, as the Lakeside Lutheran softball team beat visiting Lodi 10-0 in a Capitol North game on Wednesday.
Rank struck out two and walked one, throwing 63 pitches in the five-inning game.
"Kieghtan had another great outing in the circle," Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matthew Doering said. "She had a nice three-hit shutout."
After threatening to score in the first two innings, the Warriors got on the board with four runs in the third. Statz and Olyvia Uecker hit back-to-back run-scoring doubles. Abby Meis, who had three RBIs, was hit with a pitch with the bases loaded and Rank drove in a run on a sacrifice fly to cap the inning.
Lakeside (10-9, 5-4 Capitol) sent 14 hitters to the dish in the fourth, scoring nine times on six hits. Meis and Rank had consecutive RBI doubles followed by Alyssa Reinke plating a run with a single that made it 9-0. Statz drove in her third run of the game with a double later in the inning.
Gnabasik was 2-for-3, driving in a pair, and scored three times while Uecker also had two hits, scoring twice and driving in two.
"Our 2-3-4 hitters had solid nights at the plate," Doering said. "Kylee, Nora and Olyvia were a combined 7-for-10 with seven RBI and seven runs scored. We hit the ball very well in the third and fourth innings."
The Warriors host Lake Mills today at 4 p.m. to conclude conference play.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 13, LODI 0 (5)
Lodi 000 00 — 0 3 2
Lakeside Lutheran 004 9x — 13 10 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Lo: Wipperfurth (L; 2.1-4-4-3-0-1), Krumpen (1.2-6-9-9-1-1); LL: Rank (W; 5-3-0-0-2-1).
Leading hitters — LL: Statz 3x4 (2 2B), Gnabasik 2x3, Uecker 2x3 (2B), Rank (2B), Meis (2B); LO: Christofferson 2x2.
