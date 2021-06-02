CLYMAN — Josh Oswald had three hits and drove in four runs for the Clyman Canners in a 15-2 Rock River League victory over the Helenville Rebels on Saturday at Stueber Field.
James Muenchow added three RBIs and Drew Slade, Nick Schmitt and Brett Jakel each drove in two.
Slade earned the decision, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits wit 11 strikeouts and no walks over five innings. Jeff Zielke finished up with two innings of scoreless and hitless relief with four strikeouts. Zielke also led the Canners in runs scored with three.
CLYMAN 15, HELENVILLE 2
Helenville 101 000 0 — 2 3 3
Clyman 241 530 — 15 16 1
WP: Slade
LP: Schoonover
Helenville (ab-r-h-rbi) — Lenti 3-1-1-0, Draeger 3-1-1-0, Comfort 3-0-0-0, Palm 3-0-1-1, Schoonover 3-0-0-0, Heard 3-0-0-0, Fleishmann 3-0-0-0, Comfort 2-0-0-0, Kostroshi 2-0-0-0 Totals 25-2-3-1
Clyman (ab-r-h-rbi) — Slade 5-1-2-2, Muenchow 3-2-2-3, Oswald 4-2-3-4, N. Schmitt 4-1-2-2, Guidice 5-1-1-1, Braunschweig 4-1-2-0, Jake 5-2-3-2, Zielke 2-3-0-0, Behm 3-2-1-0 Totals 35-15-16-14
2B — H (Draeger), C (Jakel, N. Schmitt, Oswald)
Pitching — HO: Schoonover (H) 7 in 3.1, Fleishmann (H) 9 in 2.2, Slade (C) 3 in 5, Zielke (C) 0 in 2. R: Schoonover (H) 12, Fleishmann (H) 3, Slade (C) 2, Zielke (C) 0. SO: Schoonover (H) 3, Fleishmann (H) 2, Slade (C) 11, Zielke (C) 4. BB: Schoonover (H) 7, Fleischmann (H) 1, Slade (C) 0, Zielke (C) 0
