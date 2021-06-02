Jeff Zielke

Jeff Zielke was busy on the bases for Clyman on Saturday, scoring a team-high three runs as the Canners defeated Helenville 15-2 at Stueber Field.

 Kevin Wilson

CLYMAN — Josh Oswald had three hits and drove in four runs for the Clyman Canners in a 15-2 Rock River League victory over the Helenville Rebels on Saturday at Stueber Field.

James Muenchow added three RBIs and Drew Slade, Nick Schmitt and Brett Jakel each drove in two.

Slade earned the decision, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits wit 11 strikeouts and no walks over five innings. Jeff Zielke finished up with two innings of scoreless and hitless relief with four strikeouts. Zielke also led the Canners in runs scored with three.

CLYMAN 15, HELENVILLE 2

Helenville 101 000 0 — 2 3 3

Clyman 241 530 — 15 16 1

WP: Slade

LP: Schoonover

Helenville (ab-r-h-rbi) — Lenti 3-1-1-0, Draeger 3-1-1-0, Comfort 3-0-0-0, Palm 3-0-1-1, Schoonover 3-0-0-0, Heard 3-0-0-0, Fleishmann 3-0-0-0, Comfort 2-0-0-0, Kostroshi 2-0-0-0 Totals 25-2-3-1

Clyman (ab-r-h-rbi) — Slade 5-1-2-2, Muenchow 3-2-2-3, Oswald 4-2-3-4, N. Schmitt 4-1-2-2, Guidice 5-1-1-1, Braunschweig 4-1-2-0, Jake 5-2-3-2, Zielke 2-3-0-0, Behm 3-2-1-0 Totals 35-15-16-14

2B — H (Draeger), C (Jakel, N. Schmitt, Oswald)

Pitching — HO: Schoonover (H) 7 in 3.1, Fleishmann (H) 9 in 2.2, Slade (C) 3 in 5, Zielke (C) 0 in 2. R: Schoonover (H) 12, Fleishmann (H) 3, Slade (C) 2, Zielke (C) 0. SO: Schoonover (H) 3, Fleishmann (H) 2, Slade (C) 11, Zielke (C) 4. BB: Schoonover (H) 7, Fleischmann (H) 1, Slade (C) 0, Zielke (C) 0

