PALMYRA - - The Palmyra-Eagle softball put on an offensive show in a doubleheader sweep of Dodgeland/Hustisford on Thursday.

In the second game, the Panthers (4-4 overall, 4-2 conference) hit four home runs in a 13-2 victory.

Teagan Koutsky hit for the cycle, while Molly Nettesheim blasted two home runs and Kyler Koutsky also hit a home run in the win.

In the first game, the Panthers won 20-4 with an 11-run fourth inning.

Maddie Koutsky hit a home run and drove in three runs. Mady Nettsheim and Cassidy Taylor both recorded three RBIs in the win.

Palmyra-Eagle 13, Dodgeland/Hustisford 2 (2nd game)

PE 2 0 4 2 0 5 X — 13 19 0

HD 0 0 0 2 0 0 X — 2 6 0

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE: Ma. Nettesheim (W; 6-6-2-2-5-2); DH: Moiaan (L; 6-19-13-13-8-4).

Leading hitters — PE: Mo. Nettesheim 3x4 (2 HR), T. Koutsky 4x5 (HR, 2 3B, 2B), M. Koutsky 3x4 (2B); HD: Kira 2x3, Taylor 1x3.

Palmyra-Eagle 20, Dodgeland/Hustisford 4 (1st game)

DH 0 4 0 0 X X X — 4 2 4

PE 2 7 0 11 X X X — 20 17 2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE: T. Koutsky (W; 4-2-4-1-9-7); DH: Kira (L; 3.1-17-20-14-1-2).

Leading hitters — PE: T. Koutsky 4x4 (3B), M. Koutsky 2x4 (HR), Ma. Nettesheim 3x4 (2B); DH: Moiaan HR, Olivia 1x3.

