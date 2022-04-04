ORLANDO, FL — Watertown’s baseball team kicked off the season with a pair of 12-0 victories over St. Francis and Westlake (UT) this past week. At the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
Even Sellnow and Steven Gates each had two hits for the Goslings in the win over St. Francis. Gates and John Clifford each drove in two runs. Ayden Schauer worked all four innings to earn the decision, allowing four hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.
Gates combined with Caleb Hinkes and Damon Lee on a three-hit shutout over Westlake on Thursday. Connor Lehman had three hits out of the leadoff spot. Brady Martin, Taylor Walter and Nathan Kehl each drove in two runs for the Goslings, who host Reedsburg on Tuesday at Washington Park.
WATERTOWN 12, ST. FRANCIS 0
St. Francis 000 0 — 0 4 2
Watertown 501 6 — 12 8 1
WP: Schauer
LP: Wordeke
St. Francis (ab-r-h-rbi) — Gilroy 3-0-0-0, Smith 1-0-0-0, Tenuta 1-0-1-0, McMille 3-0-1-0, Duzansky 1-0-1-0, Polizzi 2-0-1-0, Castaldo 2-0-0-0, Kiesler 2-0-0-0, Smagacz 1-0-0-0, Wilborg 0-0-0-0 Totals 15-0-4-0
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Lehman 2-2-1-1, Walter 2-1-0-0, Martin 1-1-0-0, Schauer 1-1-0-0, Sellnow 3-2-2-1, Clifford 2-2-1-2, Gates 2-2-2-2, Pfeifer 2-0-1-1, Kehl 3-0-1-1, Haumschild 0-1-0-0 Totals 18-12-8-8
2B — W (Sellnow)
Pitching — HO: Wordeke (SF) 5 in 3.1, Ston (SF) 3 in 0.0, Schauer (W) 4 in 4. R: Wordeke (SF), Ston (SF) 1, Schauer (W) 0. SO: Wordeke (SF) 4, Ston (SF) 0, Schauer (W) 7. BB: Wordeke (SF) 6, Ston (SF) 1, Schauer (W) 3
WATERTOWN 12, WESTLAKE (UT) 0
Watertown 205 41 — 12 10 0
Westlake 000 00 — 0 3 0
WP: Gates
LP: Brainard
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Lehman 4-1-3-1, Sellnow 3-2-1-0, Martin 3-0-1-2, Joslyn 1-0-0-0, Schauer 2-2-0-0, Walter 2-2-1-1, Walter 2-2-1-2, Haumschild 1-0-1-0, Clifford 1-1-1-1, Dearborn 1-0-0-0, Gates 2-1-0-1, Kehl 2-1-1-2, Winkelman 0-0-0-0 Totals 24-12-10-10
Westlake (ab-r-h-rbi) — J. Smith 3-0-1-0, D. Smith 2-0-0-0, Hartle 2-0-0-0, Santacruz 1-0-1-0, Gower 2-0-0-0, Fullmer 2-0-0-0, Daniels 1-0-0-0, Petersen 0-0-0-0, Favila 1-0-0-0 Culley 2-0-1-0 Totals 17-0-3-0
2B — W (Walter, Clifford)
Pitching — HO: Lee (Wa) 1 in 1, Hinkes (Wa) 2 in 2, Gates (Wa) 0 in 2, Brainard (We) 4 in 2.2, Strayer (We) 1 in 0.2, Culley (We) 3 in 0.2, Boehner (We) 2 in 1. R: Lee (Wa) 0, Hinkes (Wa) 0, Gates (Wa) 0, Brainard (We) 6, Strayer (We) 3, Culley (We) 3, Boehrer 2. SO: Lee (Wa) 1, Hinkes (Wa) 1, Gates (Wa) 2, Brainard (We) 3, Strayer (We) 1, Culley (We) 0, Boehner (We) 2. BB: Lee (Wa) 2, Hinkes (Wa) 1, Gates (W) 1, Brainard (We) 4, Strayer (We) 1, Culley (We) 0, Boehrer (We) 0
