Eagles lose twice

JEFFERSON — Ryan Thompson scored 12 of his team-high 16 points in a first half when the Blue Devils grabbed a 34-27 lead, and they held on from there for a 55-51 victory over the Jefferson boys basketball team on Friday.

Mason Miller and Jackson Stencel each added 11 points for Evansville (6-2).

The Blue Devils overcame eight 3-pointers made by the Eagles (2-9). Haygen Miller made four of those 3s on the way to a game-high 23 points.

EVANSVILLE 55, JEFFERSON 51

Evansville 34 21 — 55

Jefferson 27 24 — 51

EVANSVILLE (fg-ftm-pts) — Maves 2-2-6, Geske 2-0-5, Miller 4-1-11, Stencel 4-3-11, Severson 1-4-6, Thompson 7-0-16. Totals 20-10-55.

JEFFERSON — Miller 9-1-23, McGraw 3-0-7, Jones 1-0-3, Neitzel 5-0-12, Martin 1-0-2, Hoffman 2-0-4. Totals 21-1-51.

3-point goals: E 5 (Miller 2, Thompson 2, Geske), J 8 (Miller 4, Neitzel 2, McGraw, Jones). Free throws missed: E 3, J 4. Total fouls: E 12, J 15.

SATURDAY'S RESULT

BURLINGTON 64,

JEFFERSON 16

BURLINGTON — Burlington surrendered just five second-half points as the Demons dominated the Jefferson boys basketball team 64-16 on Saturday.

The Eagles host McFarland in RVC play today at 7:15 p.m.

