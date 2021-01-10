JEFFERSON — Ryan Thompson scored 12 of his team-high 16 points in a first half when the Blue Devils grabbed a 34-27 lead, and they held on from there for a 55-51 victory over the Jefferson boys basketball team on Friday.
Mason Miller and Jackson Stencel each added 11 points for Evansville (6-2).
The Blue Devils overcame eight 3-pointers made by the Eagles (2-9). Haygen Miller made four of those 3s on the way to a game-high 23 points.
EVANSVILLE 55, JEFFERSON 51
Evansville 34 21 — 55
Jefferson 27 24 — 51
EVANSVILLE (fg-ftm-pts) — Maves 2-2-6, Geske 2-0-5, Miller 4-1-11, Stencel 4-3-11, Severson 1-4-6, Thompson 7-0-16. Totals 20-10-55.
JEFFERSON — Miller 9-1-23, McGraw 3-0-7, Jones 1-0-3, Neitzel 5-0-12, Martin 1-0-2, Hoffman 2-0-4. Totals 21-1-51.
3-point goals: E 5 (Miller 2, Thompson 2, Geske), J 8 (Miller 4, Neitzel 2, McGraw, Jones). Free throws missed: E 3, J 4. Total fouls: E 12, J 15.
SATURDAY'S RESULT
BURLINGTON 64,
JEFFERSON 16
BURLINGTON — Burlington surrendered just five second-half points as the Demons dominated the Jefferson boys basketball team 64-16 on Saturday.
The Eagles host McFarland in RVC play today at 7:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.