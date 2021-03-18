Five players from Hustisford’s Division 5 state championship boys basketball team were recognized in Trailways East all-conference voting held recently.
Senior guard Dylan Kuehl and junior point guard Gavin Thimm made the first team. Senior center Alex Eggleston made the second team. Senior forward Brody Thimm and junior forward Blake Peplinski received honorable mention.
Kuehl finished second in the league in scoring, averaging 22.8 points per game. He also was second on his team with 8.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. Gavin Thimm finished fourth in the league in scoring average with 14.2 points per game and third in assists per game with five.
Eggleston led the Falcons on the boards with nine rebounds per game and 2.9 blocks per game and was third on the team in scoring with 11.6 points per game. Brody Thimm averaged 6.6 points per game, while Peplinski averaged 6.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.
Dodgeland senior guard Sy Otte made the first team while junior guard Caden Brugger received honorable mention.
Otte finished third in the league in scoring average with 18.5 points per game and led the league in rebounding , averaging 11 boards per game. Brugger averaged 10.2 points per game.
Lourdes senior guard Preston Ruedinger was named the league’s Player of the Year after leading the conference in scoring average with 25.8 points per game.
The conference produced two of Wisconsin’s five state champions this season. Division 4 state champion Lourdes Academy won the conference with a 6-0 record, followed by D5 state champ Hustisford at 5-1. Central Wisconsin Christian was third with a 4-2 record, followed by Oakfield at 3-3, Dodgeland at 2-4, Horicon at 1-5 and Valley Christian at 0-6.
2020-21 All-Trailways East
First Team
Preston Ruedinger, Lourdes, Sr.
Josh Bauer, Lourdes, Sr.
Dylan Kuehl, Hustisford, Sr.
Gavin Thimm, Hustisford, Jr.
Sy Otte, Dodgeland, Sr.
Second Team
Jack McKellips, Lourdes, Sr.
Maxwell Vander Werff, CWC, Sr.
Alex Eggleston, Hustisford, Sr.
Jack Huizenga, Lourdes, Sr.
Will Syens, CWC, Sp.
Grant Bass, Oakfield, Jr.
Carter Boehmer, Horicon, Sr.
Honorable Mention
Bart Bijl, Oakfield, Sp.
Riley Westra, CWC, Sr.
Benn McKean, CWC, Sr.
Caden Brugger, Dodgeland, Jr.
Dan Janiszewski, Horicon, Sr.
Brody Thimm, Hustisford, Sr.
Alexandros Giannaopoulos, Valley Christian, Jr.
Blake Peplinski, Hustisford, Sr.
Elijah Wade, Valley Christian, Sr.
Player of the Year — Preston Ruedinger, Lourdes, Sr.
