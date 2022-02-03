CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa –The American Rivers Conference (A-R-C) announced today that former track and field athlete Zach Naatz of Watertown has been named the A-R-C Duane Schroeder Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the 2020-21 academic year, in the 21st year of the award. The award, the highest individual honor from the conference, goes to an alumnus from the previous academic year.
After being voted throws captain during his senior year, Naatz was an All-Conference performer in the indoor shot put (2020, 2021) as well as outdoor champion in shot put and hammer throw (2021). In 2021, Naatz was named A-R-C Field MVP in addition to being named Conference Athlete of the Week two times. Along with the conference awards, Naatz was named Dubuque Men’s Field MVP for the 2021 season.
Naatz graduated from the University of Dubuque Magna Cum Laude, double majoring in sports marketing and management and business administration. His academic honors include being a two-time USTFCCCA All-Academic honoree (2020, 2021) and named CoSIDA Academic All-District in 2021. Naatz was the recipient of Dubuque’s Sports Marketing and Management Award of Excellence in 2021 and UDTFXC Most Valuable Student Award twice (2019, 2020).
Naatz was involved in community service volunteer work with the Special Olympics Unified Meet and Dubuque Track & Field and Cross-Country Kids Camp. During his time at University of Dubuque, Naatz was a member of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee and the Sports Marketing and Management Club. In 2020, he was a volunteer for the National Hockey League (NHL) All-Star Game. In addition, Naatz was Director of Digital Media Team for track & field and cross country for the 2020-21 seasons.
“This is the highest honor that we can bestow on a student-athlete in the American Rivers Conference and once again, we had an incredible list of candidates," said Commissioner Hammes. "Nebraska Wesleyan's Aspen Rolfes and Dubuque's Zach Naatz rose to earn their school's nomination and then received the well-deserved votes of the Faculty Athletics Representatives on the selection committee. The duo personifies what it means to be a fully integrated student-athlete in the American Rivers Conference, demonstrated by their exemplary work in the classroom, success in the athletic arena and investment in the community. I congratulate both of them, along with all the other young men and women who were nominated by their schools.”
Naatz is the third Dubuque athlete to be named Scholar-Athlete of the Year, and the first track and field member to earn the honor.
“As an athlete, he strived for greatness achieving the highest feat possible within our conference, champion," Dubuque Head Track & Field Coach Chad Gunnelson said. "As a student he consistently committed to excellence earning his way on the honor roll every single semester. As a community member he invested his time and energy above and beyond by taking an active role in organizations and athlete resource groups. As a leader he chose to model the way by performing at the highest levels both in the classroom and in competition.”
Professor of Sport Marketing and Management/Director of Master’s in Management in Sport Management, Kevin P. Cattani, Ph.D. said of Naatz, “I found him to be largely optimistic and highly motivated. There were several times during the production of class assignments in which Zach served as a motivating catalyst to keep his group on task, while at the same time producing quality work worthy of inclusion in any portfolio.”
Associate Professor of Business Craig Marty also praised Naatz.
“Zach has taken his knowledge of teamwork from sports, his work experience and previous classes and transferred that experience over to the classroom," Marty said. "He has proved his ability to work well in teams and take on a leadership role, a true demonstration of his ability to work exceptionally well with others.”
