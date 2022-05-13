HUSTISFORD — Rylie Collien had a goal and an assist before being sent off with her second yellow card in Hustisford/Dodgeland’s 2-1 Flyway Conference win over St. Mary Springs on Thursday.
Hustisford/Dodgeland (9-2, 5-2 in conference) took a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute when Collien scored off assists from Brielle Blome and Ally Feilbach.
Feilbach won the ball from the defense at midfield and sent the ball ahead to Blome, who sent a diagonal cross to Collien. She took one touch past the defense and fired a hard shot past the keeper.
Riley Becker scored the next goal on an assist from Collien in the 39th minute.
After a foul was called on the far right side of the field, Collien took the kick and sent a high ball to the left post and Becker was there to put it in off a deflection with left footed volley into the goal.
"We really passed the ball well throughout the game,” Hustisford/Dodgeland girls soccer coach Otto Hopfinger said. "We had numerous close opportunities that just missed. This game could have been a lot different.”
Hustisford/Dodgeland was forced to play the final 23 minutes of regulation with only 10 players after Collien received her second yellow card. Hopfinger considered both calls ludicrous.
“I was expecting the defender to get called for the foul on the first one (where they were both playing the ball when the defender went down),” Hopfinger said. “On the second one, (the defender) threw herself (in front of Collien) at the last second.”
The Ledgers got on the board at the 77-minute mark on a shot that curled just under the crossbar where HD keeper Jadyn Huncosky had no shot at it. Other than that, HD United limited Springs (4-4-3, 4-2-2) to just two other shots on goal the entire match.
"We kept battling,” Hopfinger said. “They have a couple aggressive attackers and solid midfielders. We did a great job shutting everything down. This is one of the better teams we’ve played in the conference, and they didn’t even get a shot off against us until Rylie got her second card.
“It was great to see Riley Becker score a goal on her 17th birthday."
Hustisford/Dodgelad plays Eau Claire North tonight at the DC Everest tournament. On Saturday, HD United takes on Chippewa Falls.
“Both are D1 schools, and Chippewa Falls has a 10-7 record,” Hopfinger said. “It should be a good test."
HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 2, SPRINGS 1
Springs 0 1 — 1
HD United 2 0 — 2
HD — Collien (Blome, Feilbach) 19:08
HD — Becker (Collien) 38:04
S — Judkins 77:02
Shots — S 3, HD 14
Saves — S (Oberg 6), HD (Huncosky 2)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.