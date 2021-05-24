FOND DU LAC -- Sophomore forward/midfielder Katie Schoeneck scored in the 18th minute as the Luther Prep girls soccer team topped host Winnebago Lutheran Academy 1-0 in a nonconference match on Monday.
Schoeneck scored at the 17:08 mark on an assist by senior forward/midfielder Megan Taucheck.
"Monday games are always tough," Luther Prep girls soccer coach Brent Archer said. "Long bus rides are also tough. We played well enough to win tonight in Fond du Lac.
"Megan played a nice slip pass to Katie who was able to beat the keeper to it and put it in from a tough angle. Our possession was better in the second half, but it didn’t lead to any goals. We scored early and held on for a bounce-back win after playing poorly on Friday."
LPS sophomore goalie Reba Schroeder made five saves as the team improved to 5-2-1 overall.
LUTHER PREP 1, WLA 0
Luther Prep 1 0 — 0
WLA 0 0 — 1
First half — LP: K. Schoeneck (Taucheck), 17:08.
Saves: LP (Schroeder) 5; WLA (Bernhard) 4.
