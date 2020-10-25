RACINE — Dodgeland senior Evan Finger earned his third consecutive trip to the Division 3 state cross country meet while freshman Ava Raasch earned her first state berth at the Prairie School sectional on Saturday.
Finger won the boys race in 17 minutes, 20 seconds. Raasch placed second in the girls race in 20:09. Both will race at the Division 3 state meet next Saturday in West Salem.
Junior Brielle Blome (11th, 21:21), junior Miranda Firari (19th, 22:13), sophomore Sayrah Benzing (26th, 22:55) and freshman Syvana Benzing (30th, 23:35) also scored for Dodgeland’s girls, who finished fourth overall with a total of 69 points. Ozaukee won with 43 points. Catholic Central was second with 59.
